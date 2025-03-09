Verification
About verifying Hosts on LoadForge
LoadForge requires that you add and verify hosts before you can run tests against them. This is to prevent users from running tests against websites or services that they do not own.
The process is very quick and requires either a simple meta tag or a file placed in your application’s public directory.
But why? We do this to prevent LoadForge from being used to DoS other websites. It helps prove you own the website or application.
Verification Methods
Automatic Validation
We use the same verification tag for your account, regardless of the host. This means you can always use the meta tag or file we provide on any of your applications.
This also simplifies adding hosts through the API, as you will know their validation code in advance.
Additionally, if you validate
example.com, we will automatically validate any subdomains under that domain, such as
dev.example.com, when you add them.
Alternative Validation
If you need to validate your domain manually, you can contact us or email support@loadforge.com. You will be required to prove ownership.