LoadForge requires that you add and verify hosts before you can run tests against them. This is to prevent users from running tests against websites or services that they do not own.

The process is very quick and requires either a simple meta tag or a file placed in your application’s public directory.

But why? We do this to prevent LoadForge from being used to DoS other websites. It helps prove you own the website or application.

​ Verification Methods

Meta Tag Verification The meta tag method requires adding a loadforge-site-verification tag to the header of your website or application. Steps: Copy your unique verification code from the LoadForge dashboard Add the following meta tag to your site’s <head> section: example.html <meta name="loadforge-site-verification" content="8ee17273640295c9b40ae854f510a82d29824e91[..]" /> Save and deploy your changes Click “Verify” in the LoadForge dashboard This method is best for websites and web applications where you can easily modify the HTML. File Verification The file verification method requires placing a text file at the root of your web server. Steps: Create a file named loadforge.txt Add your verification code as the only content in this file Upload the file to your web server’s root directory For example, if your site is https://test.com , the file should be accessible at https://test.com/loadforge.txt This method is ideal for APIs or applications where modifying HTML headers is not practical. DNS Verification The DNS verification method uses a TXT record to verify domain ownership. Steps: Add a TXT record to your domain’s DNS settings Use loadforge-site-verification as the record name Set your verification code as the record value The TXT record should be added under the host you’re trying to validate. For example, loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com must contain your account validation key. Lookup Example nslookup dig ❯ nslookup > set type = txt > loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com [ .. ] Non-authoritative answer: loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com text = "8ee17273640295c9[..]" DNS changes can take up to 48 hours to propagate, though they often take effect within a few hours.

​ Automatic Validation

We use the same verification tag for your account, regardless of the host. This means you can always use the meta tag or file we provide on any of your applications.

This also simplifies adding hosts through the API, as you will know their validation code in advance.

Additionally, if you validate example.com , we will automatically validate any subdomains under that domain, such as dev.example.com , when you add them.

​ Alternative Validation

If you need to validate your domain manually, you can contact us or email support@loadforge.com. You will be required to prove ownership.