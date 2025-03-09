Once a host is verified, LoadForge will automatically monitor it and alert you if it goes offline or if its service level (response time) dramatically worsens.

We check the health of your host every 5 minutes and store its response time. This allows you to track performance trends over time, as shown below:

LoadForge provides real-time alerts if your host becomes unresponsive or suffers a significant performance drop. By default, notifications are sent via email, but you can also configure alerts through Slack or Zapier for better integration with your team’s workflow.

​ Tracking Performance Metrics

In addition to uptime monitoring, LoadForge tracks your host’s response times and performance trends, helping you identify potential slowdowns before they impact users.

​ TTFB Measurement

We measure the Time to First Byte (TTFB) of your web server. This metric, which indicates how long a user must wait before your backend starts responding, is crucial for assessing the responsiveness of your website or application.

TTFB results can also be viewed in more detail on the User Experience page, providing insights into how backend performance affects user experience.

​ Historical Data & Trend Analysis

LoadForge retains historical response time data, enabling you to:

Detect long-term performance trends .

. Identify gradual slowdowns that may indicate infrastructure issues.

that may indicate infrastructure issues. Compare performance before and after deployments.

By regularly reviewing this data, you can proactively optimize your infrastructure to prevent performance degradation.

​ Percentile Distribution

LoadForge groups your response times into two distribution charts. The first categorizes performance into different response brackets, from Excellent to Poor. This helps you quickly assess how your host is performing for the majority of users.

The second chart displays response time variation by time of day, allowing you to detect peak load times that may be slowing down your servers. Identifying these trends can help you adjust your infrastructure to better handle traffic fluctuations.

​ Response Time Ratings

Our rating system for user experience on TTFB is as follows:

Excellent : Under 200ms

: Under Good : 200-500ms

: Fair : 500-1000ms

: Poor: Anything over 1000ms

Monitoring these metrics allows you to proactively improve your site’s performance and ensure a smoother experience for users.