By enabling the Azure Application Insights integration in LoadForge, you can automatically send performance data, such as request rates, response times, error rates, and custom metrics, directly to your Azure Application Insights resource. This provides a centralized view of your load test results and helps you identify performance bottlenecks or issues in real time.

Before setting up the integration, ensure you have the following:

An active Azure account.

An Application Insights resource created in the Azure portal.

An Instrumentation Key from your Azure Application Insights resource.

Access to your LoadForge account and permissions to modify integrations.

​ Enabling the Integration

Follow these steps to enable Azure Application Insights integration in LoadForge:

​ 1. Retrieve Your Azure Application Insights Instrumentation Key

Log into the Azure portal and navigate to your Application Insights resource. Locate your Instrumentation Key (sometimes referred to as the integration key) in the resource settings. This key is required for LoadForge to send telemetry data to your Application Insights resource.

​ 2. Enable the Azure Integration in LoadForge

Navigate to the Integrations Section:

Log into your LoadForge dashboard and go to the integrations or settings area where third-party connections are configured. Select Azure Application Insights:

Find and select the Azure Application Insights integration option. Enter Your Instrumentation Key:

Input the Instrumentation Key you retrieved from Azure. This key enables secure transmission of telemetry data from LoadForge to your Application Insights resource. Save the Configuration:

Confirm and save your settings to enable the integration.

​ 3. Start Your Load Tests

With the integration enabled:

Launch your load tests as usual.

LoadForge, via the pre-installed locust-plugins, will capture and automatically forward relevant metrics and telemetry during test execution.

Your Azure Application Insights resource will start receiving real-time telemetry data, providing you with insights into the performance of your system.

​ Monitoring and Analyzing Data

Once the integration is active:

View Telemetry in Azure:

Log into the Azure portal and navigate to your Application Insights resource to review incoming telemetry data.

Use Azure Analytics Tools:

Utilize dashboards, alerts, and log analytics within Application Insights to analyze load test performance and system behavior.

Customize Data Collection:

Depending on your requirements, you may adjust settings within LoadForge or the locust-plugins configuration to capture additional custom metrics.

Integrating Azure Application Insights with LoadForge using locust-plugins provides a powerful and automated solution for monitoring your load tests. By sending real-time telemetry data directly to Azure, you gain deeper insights into your system’s performance, enabling data-driven decisions to optimize and improve your infrastructure.

For more detailed information, troubleshooting, or customization options, refer to the Azure Application Insights documentation or contact LoadForge support.