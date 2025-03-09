LoadForge provides several global datacenter locations, allowing you to distribute test loads across different regions. Below is a list of available datacenters:

New York

San Francisco

London

Amsterdam

Singapore

Frankfurt

Toronto

Bangalore

Sydney

​ Accessing Datacenter IPs

For security and firewall configuration, you may need to retrieve a list of possible IP addresses for each datacenter. You can access this data via the following API endpoint:

https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacenters

You may also get a list from the main LoadForge website.

Each page on LoadForge also provides an endpoint specific to that datacenter, allowing you to get real-time IP updates as needed.

​ Why We Provide This List

Some users may need to allowlist LoadForge’s IPs or filter out traffic from analytics and security systems. These IP lists help ensure:

Accurate monitoring without test traffic affecting real user data.

Firewall compatibility, preventing security measures from blocking load tests.

, preventing security measures from blocking load tests. DDoS protection tuning, ensuring that your infrastructure can differentiate between legitimate load tests and actual attacks.

By maintaining access to these IP lists, you can fine-tune your security and analytics systems while conducting large-scale performance tests effectively.