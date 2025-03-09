Integrating LoadForge with Datadog allows you to automatically send essential performance metrics from your load tests directly to your Datadog account. This integration provides real-time insights into your system’s behavior and helps you quickly identify and resolve performance issues.

Before setting up the integration, ensure you have the following:

An active Datadog account.

A Datadog API Key (available in your Datadog account settings).

(available in your Datadog account settings). A Datadog App Key (also available in your account settings).

(also available in your account settings). Access to your LoadForge account with the necessary permissions to modify integrations.

​ Enabling the Integration

​ 1. Retrieve Your Datadog API and App Keys

Log into your Datadog account and navigate to the API settings. Copy your API Key and App Key as these will be required for the LoadForge integration.

​ 2. Configure the Datadog Integration in LoadForge

Navigate to the Integrations Section:

Log into your LoadForge dashboard and go to the integrations or settings area where third-party connections are managed. Select the Datadog Integration:

Choose the Datadog option from the list of available integrations. Enter Your Credentials and Configure the Datacenter: API Key: Enter your Datadog API Key.

Enter your Datadog API Key. App Key: Enter your Datadog App Key.

Enter your Datadog App Key. Datacenter: Select the appropriate Datadog datacenter from the options below: US1: https://api.datadoghq.com US3: https://api.us3.datadoghq.com US5: https://api.us5.datadoghq.com EU: https://api.datadoghq.eu AP1: https://api.ap1.datadoghq.com US1-FED: https://api.ddog-gov.com

Select the appropriate Datadog datacenter from the options below: Save the Configuration:

Confirm and save your settings to enable the integration.

​ 3. Start Your Load Tests

With the integration enabled, run your load tests as usual. During test execution, LoadForge will automatically send the following metrics from each worker to your Datadog account:

Average Response Time ( loadforge.avg_response_time ):

Measures the average time taken for the system to respond to requests.

Request Count ( loadforge.request_count ):

Tracks the total number of requests processed during the test.

Error Count ( loadforge.error_count ):

Counts the number of errors encountered while processing requests.

​ Monitoring and Analyzing Data

After starting your load tests:

Monitor Your Metrics in Datadog:

Log into your Datadog account to view the real-time metrics and telemetry data.

Leverage Datadog’s Analytics Tools:

Use dashboards, alerts, and log analytics to visualize and analyze the performance data from your load tests.

Customize Data Collection:

Adjust settings within LoadForge to capture additional custom metrics if needed.

Integrating Datadog with LoadForge provides a powerful solution for real-time performance monitoring of your load tests. By automatically streaming key metrics such as average response times, request counts, and error counts, you gain valuable insights into your system’s behavior—enabling you to make informed decisions to optimize performance.

For more detailed information, troubleshooting, or customization options, please refer to the Datadog documentation or contact LoadForge support.