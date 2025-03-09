How to customize the user load shape of a test.

Custom Shapes allow you to precisely control how users ramp up and down during your tests. This is useful for advanced scenarios where a fixed or linear user load is insufficient.

Tip: The default LoadForge test settings work well for most use cases. Custom Shapes should be used when you have a specific load profile requirement.

​ Basic Custom Shape

This shape gradually increases users in blocks of 100 over a 10-minute test duration:

from locust import HttpUser , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class MyCustomShape ( LoadTestShape ) : time_limit = 600 spawn_rate = 20 def tick ( self ) : run_time = self . get_run_time ( ) if run_time < self . time_limit : user_count = round ( run_time , - 2 ) return ( user_count , self . spawn_rate ) return None

​ Double Wave Custom Shape

Simulates two peaks of user traffic, useful for scenarios like meal times or daily traffic fluctuations.

import math from locust import HttpUser , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class DoubleWave ( LoadTestShape ) : min_users = 20 peak_one_users = 60 peak_two_users = 40 time_limit = 300 def tick ( self ) : run_time = round ( self . get_run_time ( ) ) if run_time < self . time_limit : user_count = ( ( self . peak_one_users - self . min_users ) * math . exp ( - ( ( ( run_time / ( self . time_limit / 10 * 2 / 3 ) ) - 5 ) ** 2 ) ) + ( self . peak_two_users - self . min_users ) * math . exp ( - ( ( ( run_time / ( self . time_limit / 10 * 2 / 3 ) ) - 10 ) ** 2 ) ) + self . min_users ) return ( round ( user_count ) , round ( user_count ) ) return None

​ Stages Custom Shape

Define exact user counts at specific times.

from locust import HttpUser , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class StagesShape ( LoadTestShape ) : stages = [ { "duration" : 60 , "users" : 10 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 100 , "users" : 50 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 180 , "users" : 100 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 220 , "users" : 30 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 240 , "users" : 1 , "spawn_rate" : 1 } , ] def tick ( self ) : run_time = self . get_run_time ( ) for stage in self . stages : if run_time < stage [ "duration" ] : return ( stage [ "users" ] , stage [ "spawn_rate" ] ) return None

​ Step Load Shape

Increases users in steps and waits at each step before increasing further.

import math from locust import HttpUser , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class StepLoadShape ( LoadTestShape ) : step_time = 30 step_load = 10 spawn_rate = 10 time_limit = 600 def tick ( self ) : run_time = self . get_run_time ( ) if run_time > self . time_limit : return None current_step = math . floor ( run_time / self . step_time ) + 1 return ( current_step * self . step_load , self . spawn_rate )

​ When to Use Custom Shapes

Consider using a custom shape if:

You need gradual user ramp-ups rather than sudden traffic spikes.

rather than sudden traffic spikes. You are simulating real-world traffic patterns , such as lunch-hour surges.

, such as lunch-hour surges. Your application has specific scalability concerns requiring controlled increases.

Otherwise, the default LoadForge load shape is recommended for general testing.

By implementing Custom Shapes, you can fine-tune your LoadForge tests to reflect realistic user behavior and performance bottlenecks more accurately.