Examples of how to use AI models to create your load tests.

Using AI for Scripts

OpenAI (ChatGPT), Claude, and Gemini are integrated with LoadForge and locustfiles. This lets you quickly get help with complex load tests and generate locustfiles.

​ Example Prompt

The following is an example prompt to generate a complex load test case.

I am using LoadForge and need to create a locustfile that will authenticate against auth0 to get a bearer token, then use that token to communicate with my API . Make example requests for me that will help me test my API . Let’s start with : - GET / api / coins - POST / api / updateCoinPrice Also, when you get api / coins save the json list of coins, and then request - GET / api / coin / {coinId}

This prompt returns the following script from ChatGPT, easily and quickly: