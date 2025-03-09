A Host on LoadForge is essentially a website or API—a domain name that we monitor for health and performance and use for running load tests.

Verifying a Host enables advanced monitoring, including:

Health checks to ensure uptime and availability.

to ensure uptime and availability. Performance tracking to measure response times and bottlenecks.

to measure response times and bottlenecks. User experience analysis to assess real-world usage.

Once you add a host, our systems automatically scan it to detect what technologies are running, as shown in the image below:

Host Overview - Technology Detection

This scanning process allows our AI-driven test wizard and other features to better understand your site, enabling smarter recommendations and test configurations tailored to your technology stack.

​ Benefits of Verifying a Host

Verify multiple hosts to compare performance across different environments (staging vs. production) to catch performance issues before they affect your users.

When you verify a host, you unlock powerful monitoring and insights, including:

Automated performance tracking : Continuous health checks every 5 minutes.

: Continuous health checks every 5 minutes. Real-time alerts : Notifications via email, Slack, or Zapier for downtime or performance issues.

: Notifications via email, Slack, or Zapier for downtime or performance issues. CrUX (Chrome User Experience) Data : Real-world user experience metrics from Chrome browsers.

: Real-world user experience metrics from Chrome browsers. Historical analysis: Track trends over time and compare performance before and after optimizations.

​ Next Steps

To get started, add your host in LoadForge and complete the verification process using one of the available methods:

Meta Tag : Insert a verification tag in your website’s HTML.

: Insert a verification tag in your website’s HTML. File Upload : Place a verification file in your web directory.

: Place a verification file in your web directory. DNS TXT Record: Add a DNS entry for domain-level validation.

Once verified, LoadForge will begin monitoring and analyzing your host automatically.