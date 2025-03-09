About cloud performance per server on LoadForge.

LoadForge provides a powerful platform for conducting load testing using the Locust.io framework. Understanding how to efficiently allocate cloud resources ensures accurate and effective test results. This guide will help you optimize your test configurations for the best performance.

​ Resource Dependency

LoadForge tests are primarily CPU-bound, meaning they rely heavily on processing power. Additionally, network sockets play a crucial role in handling large numbers of concurrent connections. Optimizing these resources is essential for generating realistic load scenarios.

​ Performance Guidelines

To ensure optimal test performance, we recommend:

Assigning 10,000 to 20,000 virtual users per worker .

. Allocating one additional server as a controller to manage the test.

For a test scenario simulating 50,000 virtual users, you would need:

1 controller to manage the test.

to manage the test. 5 worker servers to distribute the client load (50,000 / 10,000 = 5).

This results in a total of 6 servers required for the test.

For larger tests, multiple worker processes are initiated on each server. For detailed insights on scaling, refer to our Large Tests Guide.

While the recommended limit is 10,000 virtual users per worker, LoadForge allows flexibility based on the test scenario. Pushing beyond this limit may work depending on your test complexity and infrastructure.

​ Scaling Load Tests

For high-scale testing, LoadForge supports:

Deploying up to 20 worker servers per test .

. Running multiple simultaneous tests .

. Simulating millions of active users across distributed servers.

For example:

Deploying 20 servers , each handling 20,000 virtual users , enables testing of up to 400,000 concurrent users .

, each handling , enables testing of up to . This level of scale is sufficient to simulate real-world traffic for high-demand applications.

Virtual Users vs Real Users: In a real-world scenario, only 20-30% of active users are browsing at any given moment. However, virtual users in load tests generate significantly higher concurrent traffic. Keep this in mind when analyzing results.

​ Seeking Further Assistance

For large-scale test optimizations, LoadForge offers:

Expert Support – Our team can assist with test configuration and infrastructure scaling. Managed Testing Service – Let our experts handle everything, from test setup to execution, ensuring optimal load simulation.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure accurate, scalable, and cost-effective load testing that prepares your infrastructure for real-world traffic surges.