Frankfurt Datacenter

You are now viewing the IP address list for the Frankfurt (fra1) datacenter. If you would like to see the list of datacenters, click here.
You may request this list via API by with the following endpoint:
https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacenters/fra1
46.101.68.0/22
46.101.96.0/20
46.101.112.0/20
46.101.124.0/22
46.101.128.0/18
46.101.192.0/18
64.225.92.0/22
64.225.96.0/20
64.226.64.0/20
64.226.80.0/20
64.226.96.0/20
64.226.112.0/20
64.227.112.0/20
67.207.72.0/22
67.207.76.0/22
68.183.64.0/20
68.183.208.0/20
68.183.240.0/22
104.248.16.0/20
104.248.32.0/20
104.248.100.0/22
104.248.128.0/20
104.248.240.0/20
134.122.64.0/20
134.122.80.0/20
134.209.224.0/20
134.209.240.0/20
138.68.64.0/20
138.68.80.0/20
138.68.96.0/20
138.68.112.0/22
138.68.124.0/22
138.197.176.0/20
139.59.128.0/20
139.59.144.0/20
139.59.204.0/22
139.59.208.0/21
142.93.96.0/20
142.93.160.0/20
143.244.204.0/22
144.126.244.0/22
146.190.176.0/22
146.190.204.0/22
157.230.16.0/20
157.230.76.0/22
157.230.96.0/20
157.230.112.0/20
157.245.16.0/22
157.245.20.0/22
157.245.24.0/22
159.65.112.0/20
159.89.0.0/20
159.89.16.0/20
159.89.96.0/20
159.89.212.0/22
159.223.16.0/20
159.223.248.0/22
161.35.16.0/20
161.35.64.0/20
161.35.192.0/20
161.35.208.0/20
164.90.160.0/20
164.90.176.0/20
164.90.208.0/20
164.90.224.0/20
164.90.240.0/22
164.92.128.0/20
164.92.160.0/20
164.92.176.0/20
164.92.192.0/20
164.92.224.0/20
164.92.240.0/20
165.22.16.0/20
165.22.64.0/20
165.22.80.0/20
165.227.128.0/20
165.227.144.0/20
165.227.160.0/20
165.227.244.0/22
165.232.64.0/20
165.232.112.0/20
167.71.32.0/20
167.71.48.0/20
167.99.128.0/20
167.99.240.0/20
167.172.96.0/20
167.172.160.0/20
167.172.176.0/20
174.138.100.0/22
178.128.192.0/20
188.166.160.0/21
188.166.192.0/22
206.81.16.0/20
206.189.48.0/20
206.189.248.0/22
207.154.192.0/20
207.154.208.0/20
207.154.224.0/20
207.154.240.0/20
209.38.176.0/20
209.38.192.0/19
209.38.224.0/19
2a03:b0c0:3:d0::/64
2a03:b0c0:3:e0::/64
2a03:b0c0:3:f0::/64