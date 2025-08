The LoadForge Score provides a comprehensive assessment of your website’s performance across multiple dimensions. This unified scoring system helps you quickly understand your site’s overall health and identify areas for improvement.

​ How It Works

The LoadForge Score combines data from multiple performance metrics to generate a single, easy-to-understand letter grade (A-F) that represents your site’s overall performance.

​ Weighted Scoring Components

LoadForge Score Components

Your overall score is calculated based on a weighted average of three key performance areas:

40% Core Web Vitals - Real user experience metrics from CrUX data: Time to First Byte (TTFB) First Contentful Paint (FCP) Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) Interaction to Next Paint (INP)

30% Response Time - Server performance metrics: Average response time Response time consistency Uptime percentage

30% Lighthouse Performance - Technical performance metrics: Overall performance score Accessibility score Best practices score SEO score



​ Rating Scale

A 90-100%: Excellent performance across all metrics B 80-89%: Good performance with minor improvements needed C 70-79%: Fair performance with several areas for improvement D 60-69%: Poor performance requiring significant optimization F 0-59%: Very poor performance requiring urgent attention

If your site has insufficient data in any category, you’ll see a gray “N/A” badge. Continue monitoring to generate enough data for a complete score.

​ Why It Matters

The LoadForge Score is more than just a number—it directly correlates with user experience and business metrics:

User Retention : Sites with A or B scores typically have 25% higher user retention rates

: Sites with A or B scores typically have 25% higher user retention rates Conversion Rates : Each letter grade improvement correlates with a 7-12% increase in conversion rates

: Each letter grade improvement correlates with a 7-12% increase in conversion rates SEO Rankings : Higher scores often translate to better search engine visibility

: Higher scores often translate to better search engine visibility Bounce Rate: Lower-scoring sites experience bounce rates up to 40% higher than high-scoring sites

​ Improving Your Score

To improve your LoadForge Score, focus on the specific components where your site is underperforming: