Response time monitoring provides critical insights into your server’s performance and reliability. LoadForge continuously monitors your host’s response times and uptime, helping you identify and resolve performance issues before they impact your users.

​ How It Works

LoadForge checks the health of your host every 5 minutes and records detailed response time metrics. This data is analyzed to provide both real-time alerts and historical performance trends.

Response Time Monitoring Dashboard

​ Key Metrics

​ Response Time

Response time measures how quickly your server responds to requests, directly impacting user experience and satisfaction. LoadForge tracks:

Average Response Time : The mean time it takes for your server to respond to requests

: The mean time it takes for your server to respond to requests Response Time Distribution : How response times vary across different percentiles

: How response times vary across different percentiles Time-of-Day Patterns: Identifying peak load times that may affect performance

Uptime monitoring tracks the availability of your service, ensuring that your application remains accessible to users. LoadForge provides:

Real-Time Status : Immediate notification if your service becomes unavailable

: Immediate notification if your service becomes unavailable Uptime Percentage : Historical record of your service’s reliability

: Historical record of your service’s reliability Downtime Analysis: Insights into patterns or causes of service interruptions

​ Response Time Ratings

LoadForge categorizes response times into performance brackets to help you quickly assess your server’s performance:

Excellent Under 200ms Good 200-500ms Fair 500-1000ms Poor Over 1000ms

​ Percentile Distribution

LoadForge provides two key distribution charts to help you understand your response time patterns:

Performance Brackets: Shows what percentage of responses fall into each performance category Time-of-Day Variation: Identifies peak load times that may be affecting performance

Response Time Percentile Distribution

​ Alerts & Notifications

Configure different alert thresholds for different team members. Technical staff might need immediate alerts for minor issues, while management may only need notifications for significant problems.

LoadForge provides real-time alerts when your host:

Becomes unresponsive

Experiences a significant performance drop

Shows a pattern of degrading response times

Alerts can be delivered via:

Email (default)

Slack integration

Zapier webhooks

​ Historical Analysis

Historical response time data allows you to:

Track long-term performance trends

Identify gradual slowdowns before they become critical

Compare performance before and after infrastructure changes

Correlate response time issues with specific events or changes

​ Impact on LoadForge Score