Run real Chrome browsers against your site to validate performance, look for errors, and monitor user experience.
PlaywrightUser class from
locust_plugins.users.playwright. This class provides the foundation for browser-based testing, with methods for navigating to pages, interacting with elements, and measuring performance.
from locust import task, run_single_user
from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PageWithRetry, PlaywrightUser, pw, event
import time
class Manual(PlaywrightUser):
multiplier = 5
@task
@pw
async def loadforge(self, page: PageWithRetry):
try:
async with event(self, "Load home"):
await page.goto("/")
async with event(self, "Go to articles"):
async with page.expect_navigation(wait_until="domcontentloaded"):
await page.click('a:has-text("Articles")')
except:
pass
from locust import task, run_single_user
from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PageWithRetry, PlaywrightUser, pw, event
import time
class Manual(PlaywrightUser):
LCP_THRESHOLD = 1200 # ms
@task
@pw
async def lcp_check(self, page: PageWithRetry):
# Set up CDP network throttling
self.client = await self.browser_context.new_cdp_session(self.page)
await self.client.send("Network.enable")
await self.client.send(
"Network.emulateNetworkConditions",
{
"offline": False,
"downloadThroughput": (1 * 1024 * 1024) / 8,
"uploadThroughput": (1 * 1024 * 1024) / 8,
"latency": 50,
},
)
self.start_time = time.time()
async with event(self, "Load up home"):
await page.goto("/")
await page.wait_for_timeout(1000) # allow late paints to register
lcp = await page.evaluate(
"""
new Promise((resolve) => {
new PerformanceObserver((l) => {
const entries = l.getEntries();
const largestPaintEntry = entries.at(-1);
resolve(largestPaintEntry.startTime);
}).observe({
type: 'largest-contentful-paint',
buffered: true
});
})
"""
)
# Determine pass/fail based on LCP
passed = lcp <= self.LCP_THRESHOLD
request_name = f"LCP {'PASS' if passed else 'FAIL'}"
self.environment.events.request.fire(
request_type="LCP",
name=request_name,
start_time=self.start_time,
response_time=lcp,
response_length=0,
context={**self.context()},
url="casino_LCP",
exception=None if passed else Exception(f"LCP too high: {lcp:.0f}ms"),
)
event context manager to measure the performance of specific actions
Was this page helpful?