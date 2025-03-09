Monitor real user experience with Chrome User Experience Report data
Core Web Vitals are a set of specific factors that Google considers important for a webpage’s overall user experience. LoadForge automatically collects and analyzes Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) data to provide insights into how real users are experiencing your site.
The Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) collects anonymized, real-world performance data from Chrome users visiting your website. This provides valuable insights into actual user experiences rather than simulated tests.
CrUX data is updated monthly and requires sufficient traffic to your site to generate meaningful metrics. New or low-traffic sites may initially show “Insufficient data” for some metrics.