LoadForge integrates Google Lighthouse to provide comprehensive technical performance analysis for your website. This automated tool evaluates your site across four key dimensions: Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO.

​ About Lighthouse

Google Lighthouse is an open-source, automated tool for improving the quality of web pages. It performs audits for performance, accessibility, progressive web apps, SEO, and more. LoadForge automatically runs Lighthouse audits on your site to provide actionable insights.

Lighthouse Performance Dashboard

​ Key Dimensions

​ Performance Score

The Performance score reflects how quickly your page loads and becomes interactive for users.

Key metrics include:

First Contentful Paint : Time until the first content is displayed

: Time until the first content is displayed Speed Index : How quickly content is visually displayed

: How quickly content is visually displayed Largest Contentful Paint : Time until the largest content element is visible

: Time until the largest content element is visible Time to Interactive : When the page becomes fully interactive

: When the page becomes fully interactive Total Blocking Time : Sum of time periods blocking user interaction

: Sum of time periods blocking user interaction Cumulative Layout Shift: Unexpected layout shifts during page load

​ Accessibility Score

The Accessibility score measures how accessible your website is to users with disabilities.

Key aspects evaluated:

Color contrast : Ensuring text is readable against backgrounds

: Ensuring text is readable against backgrounds ARIA attributes : Proper implementation of accessibility attributes

: Proper implementation of accessibility attributes Keyboard navigation : Ability to navigate using only a keyboard

: Ability to navigate using only a keyboard Alt text : Presence of alternative text for images

: Presence of alternative text for images Heading structure: Logical organization of content

​ Best Practices Score

The Best Practices score evaluates your site’s adherence to modern web development standards.

Areas assessed include:

HTTPS usage : Secure connection implementation

: Secure connection implementation Browser errors : Console error detection

: Console error detection Image aspect ratios : Proper image display

: Proper image display Deprecated APIs : Use of outdated web technologies

: Use of outdated web technologies User-friendly features: Implementation of expected behaviors

​ SEO Score

The SEO score measures how well your site is optimized for search engine results.

Factors considered:

Meta tags : Proper implementation of title and description

: Proper implementation of title and description Crawlability : Whether search engines can properly index your content

: Whether search engines can properly index your content Mobile-friendly : Adaptation to mobile devices

: Adaptation to mobile devices Structured data : Implementation of schema markup

: Implementation of schema markup Link quality: Proper functioning of internal and external links

LoadForge doesn’t just analyze your homepage—it evaluates key sub-pages across your site to provide a comprehensive view of performance across different sections:

Landing pages : Critical for first impressions and conversions

: Critical for first impressions and conversions Product pages : Essential for e-commerce sites

: Essential for e-commerce sites Blog posts : Important for content marketing

: Important for content marketing Contact/form pages: Critical for user engagement

Sub-Page Performance Comparison

​ Historical Tracking

LoadForge stores Lighthouse results over time, allowing you to:

Track performance improvements after optimization efforts

Identify regressions after site updates

Monitor the impact of content or design changes

Establish performance benchmarks for your site

​ Actionable Recommendations

For each dimension, LoadForge provides specific, actionable recommendations to improve your scores:

Performance Recommendations Optimize images and compress assets

Implement lazy loading for off-screen content

Minimize render-blocking resources

Reduce JavaScript execution time

Implement proper caching strategies

Accessibility Recommendations Improve color contrast ratios

Add proper ARIA labels

Ensure keyboard navigability

Provide alternative text for images

Structure headings logically

Best Practices Recommendations Secure site with HTTPS

Fix browser console errors

Update deprecated APIs

Optimize image display

Implement expected user behaviors

SEO Recommendations Optimize meta tags

Ensure mobile-friendliness

Implement structured data

Fix crawlability issues

Optimize internal linking

​ Impact on LoadForge Score