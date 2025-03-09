Below are several practical examples showcasing different browser-testing use cases in LoadForge. All scripts inherit from PlaywrightUser and use the Locust-Playwright integration found in locust_plugins.users.playwright .

​ 1. Basic Navigation & Timing

Navigate through a site and record timings for key page loads.

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event class NavUser ( PlaywrightUser ): @task @pw async def home_to_articles ( self , page : PageWithRetry): async with event( self , "Home" ): await page.goto( "/" ) async with event( self , "Articles" ): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( 'a:has-text("Articles")' )

​ 2. Clicking Elements – Different Strategies

Demonstrates clicking links via text, CSS selector, XPath, and nth-child() .

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw class ClickUser ( PlaywrightUser ): @task @pw async def click_examples ( self , page : PageWithRetry): await page.goto( "/" ) # By link text await page.click( 'text=Features' ) # By CSS id await page.click( '#signup-button' ) # By nth-child await page.click( 'nav ul li:nth-child(3) a' ) # By XPath await page.click( '//footer//a[contains(., "Contact")]' )

​ 3. Form Submission & Assertion

Login form submission and verification of successful navigation using an assertion.

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw class LoginUser ( PlaywrightUser ): @task @pw async def login ( self , page : PageWithRetry): await page.goto( "/login" ) await page.fill( 'input[name="email"]' , 'test@example.com' ) await page.fill( 'input[name="password"]' , 'password123' ) async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click( 'button:has-text("Log in")' ) assert await page.locator( 'text=Dashboard' ).is_visible(), "Login failed"

​ 4. Performance Metric – Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Throttle network, load page, and fire a custom request event marking pass/fail based on LCP.

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import time class LCPUser ( PlaywrightUser ): LCP_THRESHOLD = 1200 # ms @task @pw async def check_lcp ( self , page : PageWithRetry): cdp = await self .browser_context.new_cdp_session(page) await cdp.send( 'Network.enable' ) await cdp.send( 'Network.emulateNetworkConditions' , { 'offline' : False , 'downloadThroughput' : ( 1 * 1024 * 1024 ) / 8 , 'uploadThroughput' : ( 1 * 1024 * 1024 ) / 8 , 'latency' : 50 , }) start = time.time() async with event( self , "Load home" ): await page.goto( "/" ) await page.wait_for_timeout( 1000 ) lcp = await page.evaluate( """ new Promise(r => { new PerformanceObserver(l => r(l.getEntries().at(-1).startTime)) .observe({type:'largest-contentful-paint', buffered:true}); }) """ ) self .environment.events.request.fire( request_type = "LCP" , name = f "LCP { 'PASS' if lcp <= self . LCP_THRESHOLD else 'FAIL' } " , start_time = start, response_time = lcp, response_length = 0 , context = { ** self .context()}, url = "lcp_metric" , exception = None if lcp <= self . LCP_THRESHOLD else Exception ( f "LCP { lcp :.0f} ms > { self . LCP_THRESHOLD } ms" ), )

​ 5. Screenshot on Failure

Take a screenshot if a critical element is not visible.

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw class ScreenshotUser ( PlaywrightUser ): @task @pw async def critical_check ( self , page : PageWithRetry): await page.goto( "/" ) if not await page.locator( 'text=Pricing' ).is_visible(): await page.screenshot( path = "/tmp/pricing_missing.png" , full_page = True )

​ 6. Accessibility (Axe) Scan

Run an Axe accessibility scan directly from the browser context.

Copy Ask AI from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import json, time AXE_SCRIPT_URL = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/axe-core/4.8.2/axe.min.js" class AxeUser ( PlaywrightUser ): @task @pw async def axe_scan ( self , page : PageWithRetry): async with event( self , "Axe scan" ): await page.goto( "/" ) await page.add_script_tag( url = AXE_SCRIPT_URL ) results = await page.evaluate( "axe.run()" ) violations = results.get( 'violations' , []) if violations: msg = json.dumps(violations[: 3 ], indent = 2 ) # limit output raise Exception ( f "Accessibility issues found: { msg } " )

These scripts should provide a solid starting point for common browser-testing scenarios. Modify selectors, thresholds, and URLs to match your application.