LoadForge’s Performance Monitoring provides comprehensive insights into your web application’s performance across multiple dimensions. By combining server-side metrics, real user experience data, and technical performance analysis, we help you identify and resolve performance issues before they impact your users.
LoadForge Score Components

LoadForge Score Components

Key Performance Areas

Response Times & Uptime

Monitor server response times and uptime reliability

Core Web Vitals (CrUX)

Track real user experience metrics from Chrome browsers

Lighthouse Analysis

Evaluate technical performance, accessibility, best practices, and SEO

LoadForge Score

The LoadForge Score combines data from all performance areas to provide a single, comprehensive rating of your site’s overall performance. This A-F grading system helps you quickly understand your site’s health and prioritize optimization efforts.

Benefits of Performance Monitoring

  • Early Detection: Identify performance issues before they impact users
  • Comprehensive Analysis: Understand performance from both technical and user perspectives
  • Actionable Insights: Receive specific recommendations for improvement
  • Historical Tracking: Monitor performance trends over time
  • Sub-Page Analysis: Evaluate performance across different sections of your site

Getting Started

Performance monitoring is automatically enabled for all verified hosts. To get started:
  1. Add and verify your host
  2. Allow 24-48 hours for initial data collection
  3. Review your LoadForge Score and detailed metrics
  4. Implement recommended optimizations
  5. Track improvements over time