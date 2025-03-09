Comprehensive performance monitoring and analysis for your web applications

LoadForge’s Performance Monitoring provides comprehensive insights into your web application’s performance across multiple dimensions. By combining server-side metrics, real user experience data, and technical performance analysis, we help you identify and resolve performance issues before they impact your users.

LoadForge Score Components

​ Key Performance Areas

​ LoadForge Score

The LoadForge Score combines data from all performance areas to provide a single, comprehensive rating of your site’s overall performance. This A-F grading system helps you quickly understand your site’s health and prioritize optimization efforts.

​ Benefits of Performance Monitoring

Early Detection : Identify performance issues before they impact users

: Identify performance issues before they impact users Comprehensive Analysis : Understand performance from both technical and user perspectives

: Understand performance from both technical and user perspectives Actionable Insights : Receive specific recommendations for improvement

: Receive specific recommendations for improvement Historical Tracking : Monitor performance trends over time

: Monitor performance trends over time Sub-Page Analysis: Evaluate performance across different sections of your site

​ Getting Started

Performance monitoring is automatically enabled for all verified hosts. To get started: