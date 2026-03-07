How do test minutes work, and what if you run out?

LoadForge does not limit the number of test runs or the number of virtual users on client accounts.

However, running load tests incurs infrastructure costs. Specifically, for every worker launched, a per-minute fee is charged by our cloud provider. We call this a test minute or test credit.

​ How Test Minutes Work

Each test you run consumes test minutes based on:

The number of virtual users simulated.

simulated. The duration of the test.

of the test. The number of workers required to execute the load.

Test minutes are directly linked to the number of workers used and the duration of your test. LoadForge charges per minute for the controller and per minute for each worker — you only pay for the time you actually use.

​ Managing Your Test Minutes

LoadForge provides users with an allocation of test minutes based on their plan. Test minutes reset on the 1st of each month. If you find that you need more test minutes, there are several options:

Optimize test configurations : Use smaller test runs to fine-tune parameters before running large-scale simulations.

: Use smaller test runs to fine-tune parameters before running large-scale simulations. Upgrade your plan : Higher plans include more test minutes to accommodate larger testing needs.

: Higher plans include more test minutes to accommodate larger testing needs. Pay for additional test minutes: If you exceed your allocation, you can purchase extra minutes on demand.

What if I run out? Don’t worry! If you run out of test minutes, you can pay per test. LoadForge will display the number of credits required and the price before running a test. Typically, the cost is between $1-2 per test.

​ Estimating Test Consumption

To help users manage their consumption, LoadForge provides real-time estimations before a test is executed. When you click Run, you will see exactly how many test minutes will be consumed before confirming the test execution.

Factors affecting test consumption include:

User concurrency : More virtual users consume more test minutes.

: More virtual users consume more test minutes. Test duration : Longer tests use more resources.

: Longer tests use more resources. Complexity: Tests that require heavy computation or dynamic requests may need more processing power.

​ Best Practices for Reducing Usage

The most effective way to reduce test minute consumption is to only run the workers you need. LoadForge recommends 1 worker per 10,000 Virtual Users (VUs), so avoid over-supplying workers to optimize efficiency.

Since billing is per-minute, shorter tests now cost proportionally less — a 5-minute test costs roughly 1/12th of a 60-minute test. Take advantage of this by running quick smoke tests and only scaling up duration when needed.

By reviewing the estimated cost before running a test, you can make informed decisions to optimize your testing strategy while minimizing costs.

​ Need More Test Minutes?

If you require additional test minutes beyond your plan’s allocation, LoadForge offers on-demand test minute purchases. You can also reach out to our support team for custom solutions tailored to your testing needs.