How Test Minutes WorkEach test you run consumes test minutes based on:
- The number of virtual users simulated.
- The duration of the test.
- The number of workers required to execute the load.
Managing Your Test MinutesLoadForge provides users with an allocation of test minutes based on their plan. Test minutes reset on the 1st of each month. If you find that you need more test minutes, there are several options:
- Optimize test configurations: Use smaller test runs to fine-tune parameters before running large-scale simulations.
- Upgrade your plan: Higher plans include more test minutes to accommodate larger testing needs.
- Pay for additional test minutes: If you exceed your allocation, you can purchase extra minutes on demand.
What if I run out? Don’t worry! If you run out of test minutes, you can pay per test. LoadForge will display the number of credits required and the price before running a test. Typically, the cost is between $1-2 per test.
Estimating Test ConsumptionTo help users manage their consumption, LoadForge provides real-time estimations before a test is executed. When you click Run, you will see exactly how many test minutes will be consumed before confirming the test execution. Factors affecting test consumption include:
- User concurrency: More virtual users consume more test minutes.
- Test duration: Longer tests use more resources.
- Complexity: Tests that require heavy computation or dynamic requests may need more processing power.