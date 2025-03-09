files/ directory, so your test code can open it directly.
What files are for
- CSV datasets for data-driven scenarios
- JSON config or fixtures
- Text lists (e.g., usernames, URLs)
Files are team-scoped and synced to every worker. You do not need to upload them per region or run.
Where files live
- Path on runners:
files/{your_file_name}
- Supported extensions:
.csv,
.json,
.txt
Using files in Locust
CSV example
import csv
import random
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
class DataDrivenUser(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def on_start(self):
self.rows = []
with open('files/test_data.csv', 'r') as f:
reader = csv.DictReader(f)
self.rows = list(reader)
@task
def submit(self):
payload = random.choice(self.rows)
self.client.post('/api/submit', payload)
JSON example
import json
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
class ConfigUser(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 5)
def on_start(self):
with open('files/config.json', 'r') as f:
self.cfg = json.load(f)
@task
def call(self):
for endpoint in self.cfg['endpoints']:
self.client.get(endpoint['url'], name=endpoint['name'])
Best practices
- Keep files reasonably small for fast sync
- Load once in
on_startrather than per request
- Use structured formats (CSV/JSON) when possible
- Validate rows and handle missing fields
