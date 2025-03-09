Upload CSV/JSON/TXT to files/ and use them in Locust tests.

Files let you ship data alongside your tests. When you upload a file in LoadForge, it is automatically made available on all runners for your team under the files/ directory, so your test code can open it directly.

​ What files are for

CSV datasets for data-driven scenarios

JSON config or fixtures

Text lists (e.g., usernames, URLs)

Files are team-scoped and synced to every worker. You do not need to upload them per region or run.

​ Where files live

Path on runners: files/{your_file_name}

Supported extensions: .csv , .json , .txt

​ Using files in Locust

​ CSV example

import csv import random from locust import HttpUser, task, between class DataDrivenUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) def on_start ( self ): self .rows = [] with open ( 'files/test_data.csv' , 'r' ) as f: reader = csv.DictReader(f) self .rows = list (reader) @task def submit ( self ): payload = random.choice( self .rows) self .client.post( '/api/submit' , payload)

​ JSON example

import json from locust import HttpUser, task, between class ConfigUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 5 ) def on_start ( self ): with open ( 'files/config.json' , 'r' ) as f: self .cfg = json.load(f) @task def call ( self ): for endpoint in self .cfg[ 'endpoints' ]: self .client.get(endpoint[ 'url' ], name = endpoint[ 'name' ])

​ Best practices

Keep files reasonably small for fast sync

Load once in on_start rather than per request

rather than per request Use structured formats (CSV/JSON) when possible

Validate rows and handle missing fields