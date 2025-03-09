Repo layoutTests live under
tests/<slug>/:
tests/<slug>/
locustfile.py
config.json
config.json fields managed by the CLI:
Notes:
{
"users": 200,
"rate": 1,
"servers": 2,
"host": "https://example.com:443",
"apdex_target": 300,
"p95_target": 600,
"error_perc_target": 0,
"region_servers": { "nyc3": 1, "sfo3": 1 }
}
- Slug is the unique test name.
hostis protocol+hostname+port; the CLI resolves/creates the Host and sends
host_id.
- New tests require
regionpresent on create; for updates,
regiondefaults to remote if omitted.
- Only
test_type = "load"is supported for pull/push currently.
Required secretAdd to your repo or org secrets:
API_KEY: your LoadForge API key (used as env var
API_KEY).
Install method in CIUse npx (no install step needed; both aliases work):
Or cache node_modules and install once:
npx loadforge-cli --help
# or
npx lf-cli --help
npm ci
npx loadforge-cli --help
Workflow: sync configs on push to mainSync local configs and locustfiles to LoadForge when PRs are merged. Creates new tests and updates existing ones by slug; optionally prunes remote tests not present locally.
Behavior:
name: Sync LoadForge tests
on:
push:
branches: [ main ]
jobs:
sync:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
permissions:
contents: read
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
- name: Push tests to LoadForge
env:
API_KEY: ${{ secrets.API_KEY }}
run: |
npx loadforge-cli push --dir tests --dry-run=false --allow-create --allow-delete
- Intersection (same slug) → PATCH
- Local-only → create (with
--allow-create)
- Remote-only → delete/prune (with
--allow-delete)
- Extended fields are attempted; if rejected, the CLI falls back to base fields.
Workflow: drift check (no changes)Detect drift between main and LoadForge without making changes.
name: LoadForge drift check
on:
pull_request:
branches: [ main ]
jobs:
check:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
permissions:
contents: read
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
- name: Dry run push (no changes)
env:
API_KEY: ${{ secrets.API_KEY }}
run: |
npx loadforge-cli push --dir tests --dry-run
Workflow: run tests on demand (matrix by slug)Start runs and wait for completion. The
wait command exits with:
- 0: run_status=3 and run_passed=true
- 2: run_status=3 and run_passed=false (explanation printed)
- 1: run_status>=4 (failure reason printed)
Use the exit code to fail the job if the run failed to execute or if it completed but did not pass thresholds (apdex/error%/p95).
name: LoadForge run (matrix)
on:
workflow_dispatch:
inputs:
duration:
description: Minutes (>=2)
required: true
default: '5'
jobs:
run:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
strategy:
matrix:
slug: [ lf-website ] # add more slugs here
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
- name: Start run
id: start
env:
API_KEY: ${{ secrets.API_KEY }}
run: |
RUN_ID=$(npx loadforge-cli start "${{ matrix.slug }}" -d "${{ github.event.inputs.duration }}")
echo "RUN_ID=$RUN_ID" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT
- name: Wait for result
env:
API_KEY: ${{ secrets.API_KEY }}
run: |
npx loadforge-cli wait "${{ steps.start.outputs.RUN_ID }}"
Workflow: nightly scheduled runs
name: Nightly LoadForge runs
on:
schedule:
- cron: '0 2 * * *' # 02:00 UTC daily
jobs:
nightly:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
strategy:
matrix:
slug: [ lf-website ] # extend as needed
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v4
- uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: 20
- name: Start and wait
env:
API_KEY: ${{ secrets.API_KEY }}
run: |
RUN_ID=$(npx loadforge-cli start "${{ matrix.slug }}" -d 5)
npx loadforge-cli wait "$RUN_ID"
Hosts management via config.host
- Specify a host string in
config.json, e.g.,
"host": "https://example.com:443".
- On push, the CLI resolves to an existing Host (protocol/url/port match) or creates one if missing, and sends
host_idautomatically.
- No need to store host IDs in git.
Pulling from LoadForgeTo bootstrap or refresh local files:
This writes
npx loadforge-cli pull --out tests
tests/<slug>/locustfile.py and
tests/<slug>/config.json for all load tests. It writes
host strings by resolving
host_id via the Hosts API.
Creating new tests (local scaffold)Create a new test folder (interactive or via flags). Then push with
--allow-create to create it remotely.
# Interactive
npx loadforge-cli create
# Non-interactive
npx loadforge-cli create --name my-test --users 50 --host https://example.com:443
npx loadforge-cli push --allow-create
References
- Intro/Auth: /api-reference/introduction
- Hosts (list): /api-reference/endpoint/hosts-list
- Tests (list): /api-reference/endpoint/tests-list
- Tests (update): /api-reference/endpoint/tests-update
- Run (start): /api-reference/endpoint/run-start
- Result (get): /api-reference/endpoint/result-get