Manage tests in GitHub and run them via Actions using loadforge-cli.

This guide shows how to manage LoadForge tests and run them automatically from GitHub using the CLI. It covers repo layout, required secrets, and sample workflows.

​ Repo layout

Tests live under tests/<slug>/ :

Copy Ask AI tests/<slug>/ locustfile.py config.json

config.json fields managed by the CLI:

Copy Ask AI { "users" : 200 , "rate" : 1 , "servers" : 2 , "host" : "https://example.com:443" , "apdex_target" : 300 , "p95_target" : 600 , "error_perc_target" : 0 , "region_servers" : { "nyc3" : 1 , "sfo3" : 1 } }

Notes:

Slug is the unique test name.

host is protocol+hostname+port; the CLI resolves/creates the Host and sends host_id .

is protocol+hostname+port; the CLI resolves/creates the Host and sends . New tests require region present on create; for updates, region defaults to remote if omitted.

present on create; for updates, defaults to remote if omitted. Only test_type = "load" is supported for pull/push currently.

​ Required secret

Add to your repo or org secrets:

API_KEY : your LoadForge API key (used as env var API_KEY ).

​ Install method in CI

Use npx (no install step needed; both aliases work):

Copy Ask AI npx loadforge-cli --help # or npx lf-cli --help

Or cache node_modules and install once:

Copy Ask AI npm ci npx loadforge-cli --help

​ Workflow: sync configs on push to main

Sync local configs and locustfiles to LoadForge when PRs are merged. Creates new tests and updates existing ones by slug; optionally prunes remote tests not present locally.

Copy Ask AI name : Sync LoadForge tests on : push : branches : [ main ] jobs : sync : runs-on : ubuntu-latest permissions : contents : read steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Push tests to LoadForge env : API_KEY : ${{ secrets.API_KEY }} run : | npx loadforge-cli push --dir tests --dry-run=false --allow-create --allow-delete

Behavior:

Intersection (same slug) → PATCH

Local-only → create (with --allow-create )

) Remote-only → delete/prune (with --allow-delete )

) Extended fields are attempted; if rejected, the CLI falls back to base fields.

​ Workflow: drift check (no changes)

Detect drift between main and LoadForge without making changes.

Copy Ask AI name : LoadForge drift check on : pull_request : branches : [ main ] jobs : check : runs-on : ubuntu-latest permissions : contents : read steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Dry run push (no changes) env : API_KEY : ${{ secrets.API_KEY }} run : | npx loadforge-cli push --dir tests --dry-run

​ Workflow: run tests on demand (matrix by slug)

Start runs and wait for completion. The wait command exits with:

0: run_status=3 and run_passed=true

2: run_status=3 and run_passed=false (explanation printed)

1: run_status>=4 (failure reason printed)

Copy Ask AI name : LoadForge run (matrix) on : workflow_dispatch : inputs : duration : description : Minutes (>=2) required : true default : '5' jobs : run : runs-on : ubuntu-latest strategy : matrix : slug : [ lf-website ] # add more slugs here steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Start run id : start env : API_KEY : ${{ secrets.API_KEY }} run : | RUN_ID=$(npx loadforge-cli start "${{ matrix.slug }}" -d "${{ github.event.inputs.duration }}") echo "RUN_ID=$RUN_ID" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT - name : Wait for result env : API_KEY : ${{ secrets.API_KEY }} run : | npx loadforge-cli wait "${{ steps.start.outputs.RUN_ID }}"

Use the exit code to fail the job if the run failed to execute or if it completed but did not pass thresholds (apdex/error%/p95).

​ Workflow: nightly scheduled runs

Copy Ask AI name : Nightly LoadForge runs on : schedule : - cron : '0 2 * * *' # 02:00 UTC daily jobs : nightly : runs-on : ubuntu-latest strategy : matrix : slug : [ lf-website ] # extend as needed steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version : 20 - name : Start and wait env : API_KEY : ${{ secrets.API_KEY }} run : | RUN_ID=$(npx loadforge-cli start "${{ matrix.slug }}" -d 5) npx loadforge-cli wait "$RUN_ID"

​ Hosts management via config.host

Specify a host string in config.json , e.g., "host": "https://example.com:443" .

, e.g., . On push, the CLI resolves to an existing Host (protocol/url/port match) or creates one if missing, and sends host_id automatically.

automatically. No need to store host IDs in git.

​ Pulling from LoadForge

To bootstrap or refresh local files:

Copy Ask AI npx loadforge-cli pull --out tests

This writes tests/<slug>/locustfile.py and tests/<slug>/config.json for all load tests. It writes host strings by resolving host_id via the Hosts API.

​ Creating new tests (local scaffold)

Create a new test folder (interactive or via flags). Then push with --allow-create to create it remotely.

Copy Ask AI # Interactive npx loadforge-cli create # Non-interactive npx loadforge-cli create --name my-test --users 50 --host https://example.com:443 npx loadforge-cli push --allow-create