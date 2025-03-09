Library snippets are Python files that LoadForge distributes to all runners so you can import them from your Locust tests. Create a module like custom_logger.py and then import it with import custom_logger at the top of your locustfile.

​ What libraries are for

Reusable helpers (auth, signing, payload builders)

Constants and configuration values

Custom loggers and instrumentation

Domain-specific client wrappers

Library files must end with .py . They are team-scoped and available to every worker at runtime.

​ Using a library in a test

Copy Ask AI # In Library: custom_logger.py def log_ok ( client , name ): client.environment.events.request.fire( request_type = "CUSTOM" , name = name, response_time = 0 , response_length = 0 , exception = None , context = {}, )

Copy Ask AI # In your locustfile from locust import HttpUser, task, between import custom_logger class User ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) @task def index ( self ): r = self .client.get( "/" ) if r.ok: custom_logger.log_ok( self .client, "index" )

​ Structure and imports

One module per file, e.g., utils.py → import utils

→ Subpackages are not supported; keep modules flat

Avoid long import times; module code runs on import

​ Best practices

Keep helpers pure and side-effect free when possible

Version modules via names (e.g., auth_v2.py ) if making breaking changes

) if making breaking changes Add docstrings and clear function names for readability