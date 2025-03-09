import them from your Locust tests. Create a module like
custom_logger.py and then import it with
import custom_logger at the top of your locustfile.
What libraries are for
- Reusable helpers (auth, signing, payload builders)
- Constants and configuration values
- Custom loggers and instrumentation
- Domain-specific client wrappers
Library files must end with
.py. They are team-scoped and available to every worker at runtime.
Using a library in a test
# In Library: custom_logger.py
def log_ok(client, name):
client.environment.events.request.fire(
request_type="CUSTOM",
name=name,
response_time=0,
response_length=0,
exception=None,
context={},
)
# In your locustfile
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import custom_logger
class User(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
@task
def index(self):
r = self.client.get("/")
if r.ok:
custom_logger.log_ok(self.client, "index")
Structure and imports
- One module per file, e.g.,
utils.py→
import utils
- Subpackages are not supported; keep modules flat
- Avoid long import times; module code runs on import
Best practices
- Keep helpers pure and side-effect free when possible
- Version modules via names (e.g.,
auth_v2.py) if making breaking changes
- Add docstrings and clear function names for readability
Related
- See API:
POST /api/v2/libraryto create modules programmatically
- See API:
GET /api/v2/libraryto list modules