Datacenter Locations
Bangalore Datacenter
You are now viewing the IP address list for the Bangalore (blr1) datacenter. If you would like to see the list of datacenters, click here.
You may request this list via API by with the following endpoint:
https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacenters/blr1
64.225.84.0/22
64.227.128.0/19
64.227.160.0/20
64.227.176.0/20
68.183.80.0/20
68.183.244.0/22
128.199.16.0/20
134.209.144.0/20
139.59.0.0/20
139.59.16.0/20
139.59.32.0/20
139.59.48.0/22
139.59.52.0/22
139.59.56.0/21
139.59.64.0/20
139.59.80.0/20
142.93.208.0/20
143.110.176.0/20
143.110.240.0/20
143.244.128.0/20
144.126.252.0/22
146.190.8.0/22
157.245.96.0/20
159.65.144.0/20
159.89.160.0/20
165.22.208.0/20
165.232.176.0/20
167.71.224.0/20
174.138.120.0/22
206.189.128.0/20
2400:6180:100::/40
2400:6180:100:d0::/64