Datacenter Locations
London Datacenter
You are now viewing the IP address list for the London (lon1) datacenter. If you would like to see the list of datacenters, click here.
You may request this list via API by with the following endpoint:
https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacenters/lon1
46.101.0.0/18
46.101.64.0/22
46.101.72.0/21
46.101.80.0/20
64.227.32.0/20
67.207.68.0/22
68.183.32.0/20
68.183.252.0/22
104.248.160.0/20
134.122.96.0/20
134.209.16.0/20
134.209.176.0/20
138.68.116.0/22
138.68.128.0/20
138.68.144.0/20
138.68.160.0/20
138.68.176.0/20
139.59.160.0/20
139.59.176.0/20
139.59.196.0/22
139.59.200.0/22
142.93.32.0/20
143.110.160.0/20
143.198.240.0/22
144.126.192.0/20
144.126.224.0/20
157.245.28.0/22
157.245.32.0/20
159.65.16.0/20
159.65.48.0/20
159.65.80.0/20
159.65.208.0/22
159.65.212.0/22
159.89.248.0/22
159.223.244.0/22
161.35.32.0/20
161.35.160.0/20
165.22.112.0/20
165.227.224.0/20
165.232.32.0/20
165.232.96.0/20
167.71.128.0/20
167.99.80.0/20
167.99.192.0/20
167.172.48.0/20
178.62.0.0/18
178.62.64.0/18
178.128.32.0/20
178.128.160.0/20
188.166.136.0/22
188.166.144.0/20
188.166.168.0/21
206.189.16.0/20
206.189.112.0/20
206.189.244.0/22
209.97.128.0/20
209.97.176.0/20
2a03:b0c0:1:a1::/64
2a03:b0c0:1:d0::/64
2a03:b0c0:1:e0::/64