Data Retention TestingTest your application’s data retention policies and automated data lifecycle management. This locustfile validates retention periods, data archival, automated deletion, and compliance with regulatory requirements.
Use Cases
- Retention Policy Validation: Test automated data retention and deletion
- Data Archival: Validate data archiving processes and accessibility
- Compliance Verification: Ensure adherence to regulatory retention requirements
- Lifecycle Management: Test data lifecycle from creation to deletion
- Storage Optimization: Validate data purging and storage management
Locustfile
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import random
import json
import uuid
from datetime import datetime, timedelta
class DataRetentionUser(HttpUser):
"""Test data retention policies and lifecycle management"""
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def on_start(self):
"""Initialize data retention testing"""
self.user_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
# Data retention policies (in days)
self.retention_policies = {
'user_data': 2555, # 7 years
'transaction_data': 2555, # 7 years (financial)
'analytics_data': 730, # 2 years
'session_data': 30, # 30 days
'log_data': 90, # 90 days
'temporary_data': 1, # 1 day
'marketing_data': 365 # 1 year
}
print(f"Data retention testing initialized for user: {self.user_id}")
@task(3)
def test_data_creation_with_retention(self):
"""Test data creation with proper retention metadata"""
data_type = random.choice(list(self.retention_policies.keys()))
retention_days = self.retention_policies[data_type]
# Calculate retention expiry date
expiry_date = (datetime.utcnow() + timedelta(days=retention_days)).isoformat()
test_data = {
'user_id': self.user_id,
'data_type': data_type,
'content': f'Test data for {data_type}',
'created_at': datetime.utcnow().isoformat(),
'retention_policy': data_type,
'retention_expiry': expiry_date
}
with self.client.post(
'/api/v1/data/create',
json=test_data,
name=f"Create Data - {data_type}",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 201]:
try:
result = response.json()
if 'data_id' in result and 'retention_expiry' in result:
data_id = result['data_id']
print(f"Data created with retention: {data_id}")
response.success()
else:
response.failure("Missing retention metadata in response")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid data creation response")
else:
response.failure(f"Data creation failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_retention_policy_query(self):
"""Test querying retention policies"""
with self.client.get(
'/api/v1/data/retention-policies',
name="Retention Policies Query",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
policies = response.json()
print(f"Retention policies validated: {len(policies.get('policies', []))} policies")
response.success()
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid retention policies response")
else:
response.failure(f"Retention policies query failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_data_archival_process(self):
"""Test data archival for long-term retention"""
archival_request = {
'user_id': self.user_id,
'data_category': 'user_data',
'archive_reason': 'compliance_requirement',
'requested_by': 'system_test'
}
with self.client.post(
'/api/v1/data/archive',
json=archival_request,
name="Data Archival Request",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 202]:
try:
result = response.json()
if 'archive_id' in result:
archive_id = result['archive_id']
print(f"Data archival initiated: {archive_id}")
response.success()
else:
response.failure("Missing archive ID in response")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid archival response")
else:
response.failure(f"Data archival failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_automated_deletion_process(self):
"""Test automated data deletion for expired data"""
deletion_request = {
'data_type': random.choice(list(self.retention_policies.keys())),
'deletion_reason': 'retention_expired',
'dry_run': True # Test mode
}
with self.client.post(
'/api/v1/data/automated-deletion',
json=deletion_request,
name="Automated Deletion Test",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
if 'deletion_summary' in result:
summary = result['deletion_summary']
records_to_delete = summary.get('records_to_delete', 0)
print(f"Automated deletion summary: {records_to_delete} records")
response.success()
else:
response.failure("Missing deletion summary")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid deletion response")
else:
response.failure(f"Automated deletion test failed: {response.status_code}")
ConfigurationUpdate these settings for your data retention testing:
# Data Retention Policies (days)
RETENTION_POLICIES = {
'user_data': 2555, # 7 years
'financial_data': 2555, # 7 years
'analytics_data': 730, # 2 years
'session_data': 30, # 30 days
'log_data': 90, # 90 days
'marketing_data': 365 # 1 year
}
Multi-Region ComplianceUse LoadForge’s region selection to test data retention across different jurisdictions:
- EU Regions: Test GDPR compliance requirements
- US Regions: Test SOX and other US regulatory requirements
- Global Testing: Ensure consistent retention policies worldwide
Key Validation Points
- Retention Policies: Automated enforcement of retention periods
- Data Archival: Proper archiving for long-term storage
- Automated Deletion: Timely deletion of expired data
- Compliance Reporting: Accurate retention compliance reports
Data Retention Checklist
- ✅ Policy Definition: Clear retention periods for each data type
- ✅ Automated Enforcement: System-enforced retention rules
- ✅ Archival Process: Proper data archiving procedures
- ✅ Deletion Automation: Automated deletion of expired data
- ✅ Compliance Reporting: Regular retention compliance reports
Best Practices
- Clear Policies: Define specific retention periods for each data type
- Automated Processes: Implement automated retention enforcement
- Regular Audits: Conduct periodic retention compliance reviews
- Secure Deletion: Ensure secure deletion of sensitive data
Troubleshooting
- Retention Violations: Check automated policy enforcement
- Archival Failures: Verify storage systems and processes
- Deletion Issues: Review automated deletion procedures
- Compliance Gaps: Audit retention policy coverage