from locust import HttpUser, task, between import json import time import random import uuid class APIVersioningUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) def on_start ( self ): """Initialize API versioning testing""" self .api_versions = [ "v1" , "v2" , "v3" ] self .auth_token = None self .test_data = {} # Authenticate (version-agnostic) self ._authenticate() def _authenticate ( self ): """Authenticate with API (usually version-agnostic)""" auth_data = { "username" : f "testuser_ { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } " , "password" : "test_password_123" } response = self .client.post( '/auth/login' , json = auth_data, headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, name = "auth_login" ) if response.status_code == 200 : try : auth_result = response.json() self .auth_token = auth_result.get( 'access_token' ) except json.JSONDecodeError: pass def _get_headers ( self , version = None ): """Get headers with optional API version""" headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } if self .auth_token: headers[ 'Authorization' ] = f 'Bearer { self .auth_token } ' if version: # Different versioning strategies headers[ 'API-Version' ] = version # Header-based versioning headers[ 'Accept' ] = f 'application/vnd.api+json;version= { version } ' # Accept header return headers @task ( 4 ) def test_version_header_strategy ( self ): """Test header-based API versioning""" version = random.choice( self .api_versions) # Create user with specific API version user_data = { "name" : f "Test User { random.randint( 100 , 999 ) } " , "email" : f "test { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } @example.com" , "age" : random.randint( 18 , 80 ) } # Add version-specific fields if version == "v1" : user_data[ "phone" ] = f "+1555 { random.randint( 1000000 , 9999999 ) } " elif version == "v2" : user_data.update({ "phone_number" : f "+1555 { random.randint( 1000000 , 9999999 ) } " , "preferences" : { "newsletter" : True , "sms" : False } }) elif version == "v3" : user_data.update({ "contact" : { "phone" : f "+1555 { random.randint( 1000000 , 9999999 ) } " , "preferred_method" : "email" }, "settings" : { "notifications" : { "email" : True , "push" : True }, "privacy" : { "profile_public" : False } } }) response = self .client.post( '/api/users' , json = user_data, headers = self ._get_headers(version), name = f "create_user_ { version } _header" ) if response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: try : created_user = response.json() user_id = created_user.get( 'id' ) if user_id: self .test_data[ f "user_ { version } " ] = user_id self ._test_version_response_format(version, user_id) except json.JSONDecodeError: pass def _test_version_response_format ( self , version , user_id ): """Test version-specific response formats""" response = self .client.get( f '/api/users/ { user_id } ' , headers = self ._get_headers(version), name = f "get_user_ { version } _format" ) if response.status_code == 200 : try : user_data = response.json() # Validate version-specific response structure if version == "v1" : # v1 might have flat structure assert 'phone' in user_data, f "v1 should have 'phone' field" elif version == "v2" : # v2 might have phone_number instead of phone assert 'phone_number' in user_data, f "v2 should have 'phone_number' field" assert 'preferences' in user_data, f "v2 should have 'preferences' field" elif version == "v3" : # v3 might have nested contact structure assert 'contact' in user_data, f "v3 should have 'contact' field" assert 'settings' in user_data, f "v3 should have 'settings' field" except (json.JSONDecodeError, AssertionError ) as e: print ( f "Version { version } response validation failed: { e } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_url_path_versioning ( self ): """Test URL path-based API versioning""" version = random.choice( self .api_versions) # Test different endpoint structures per version product_data = { "name" : f "Test Product { random.randint( 100 , 999 ) } " , "price" : round (random.uniform( 10.00 , 999.99 ), 2 ), "category" : random.choice([ "electronics" , "clothing" , "books" ]) } # Version-specific endpoint paths if version == "v1" : endpoint = f '/api/ { version } /products' product_data[ "description" ] = "Simple description" elif version == "v2" : endpoint = f '/api/ { version } /products' product_data.update({ "description" : "Enhanced description" , "tags" : [ "test" , "product" ], "metadata" : { "source" : "api_test" } }) elif version == "v3" : endpoint = f '/api/ { version } /catalog/products' # Different path structure product_data.update({ "description" : { "short" : "Brief description" , "long" : "Detailed product description" }, "taxonomy" : { "category" : product_data[ "category" ], "subcategory" : "test_subcategory" }, "attributes" : { "color" : "blue" , "size" : "medium" } }) response = self .client.post(endpoint, json = product_data, headers = self ._get_headers(), name = f "create_product_ { version } _path" ) @task ( 2 ) def test_version_compatibility ( self ): """Test backward compatibility between versions""" # Create data with v1 API v1_data = { "title" : f "V1 Article { random.randint( 100 , 999 ) } " , "content" : "Article created with v1 API" , "author" : "Test Author" , "published" : True } v1_response = self .client.post( '/api/v1/articles' , json = v1_data, headers = self ._get_headers(), name = "create_article_v1" ) if v1_response.status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: try : v1_article = v1_response.json() article_id = v1_article.get( 'id' ) if article_id: # Try to access same data with v2 API v2_response = self .client.get( f '/api/v2/articles/ { article_id } ' , headers = self ._get_headers( "v2" ), name = "get_article_v1_data_via_v2" ) # Try to update v1 data with v2 API v2_update = { "title" : f "Updated via V2 - { random.randint( 100 , 999 ) } " , "content" : "Updated content via v2 API" , "metadata" : { "updated_via" : "v2" , "timestamp" : int (time.time())} } self .client.put( f '/api/v2/articles/ { article_id } ' , json = v2_update, headers = self ._get_headers( "v2" ), name = "update_v1_article_via_v2" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: pass @task ( 1 ) def test_version_deprecation ( self ): """Test deprecated version handling""" # Test deprecated v1 endpoint deprecated_data = { "old_field" : "value" , "legacy_format" : True } response = self .client.post( '/api/v1/legacy-endpoint' , json = deprecated_data, headers = self ._get_headers( "v1" ), name = "test_deprecated_v1_endpoint" ) # Check for deprecation warnings in headers if response.status_code == 200 : deprecation_warning = response.headers.get( 'Deprecation' ) sunset_header = response.headers.get( 'Sunset' ) if deprecation_warning: print ( f "Deprecation warning received: { deprecation_warning } " ) if sunset_header: print ( f "Sunset date: { sunset_header } " ) def on_stop ( self ): """Cleanup test data across all versions""" for version in self .api_versions: user_id = self .test_data.get( f "user_ { version } " ) if user_id: try : self .client.delete( f '/api/users/ { user_id } ' , headers = self ._get_headers(version), name = f "cleanup_user_ { version } " ) except : pass