from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class InventoryTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Sample product data for testing self .products = [ { "id" : "PROD001" , "sku" : "LAPTOP-HP-001" , "name" : "HP Laptop" }, { "id" : "PROD002" , "sku" : "PHONE-IPH-001" , "name" : "iPhone 13" }, { "id" : "PROD003" , "sku" : "HEADP-SON-001" , "name" : "Sony Headphones" }, { "id" : "PROD004" , "sku" : "TABLET-IPD-001" , "name" : "iPad Pro" }, { "id" : "PROD005" , "sku" : "WATCH-APL-001" , "name" : "Apple Watch" } ] # Inventory operations self .operations = [ "restock" , "adjustment" , "sale" , "return" ] # API endpoints self .inventory_endpoints = { "check" : "/api/inventory/check" , "update" : "/api/inventory/update" , "bulk" : "/api/inventory/bulk-update" , "alerts" : "/api/inventory/alerts" } @task ( 4 ) def test_check_inventory ( self ): """Test checking inventory levels""" product = random.choice( self .products) params = { "sku" : product[ "sku" ], "location" : random.choice([ "warehouse_1" , "store_001" , "online" ]) } with self .client.get( self .inventory_endpoints[ "check" ], params = params, name = "Check Inventory" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : inventory = response.json() available = inventory.get( "available" , 0 ) reserved = inventory.get( "reserved" , 0 ) total = inventory.get( "total" , 0 ) print ( f "Inventory check { product[ 'sku' ] } : { available } / { total } available" ) # Validate inventory data if available < 0 : response.failure( "Negative available inventory" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) elif response.status_code == 404 : print ( f "Product not found: { product[ 'sku' ] } " ) else : response.failure( f "Inventory check failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_update_inventory ( self ): """Test updating inventory levels""" product = random.choice( self .products) operation = random.choice( self .operations) # Generate appropriate quantity based on operation if operation == "restock" : quantity = random.randint( 10 , 100 ) elif operation == "sale" : quantity = - random.randint( 1 , 5 ) elif operation == "return" : quantity = random.randint( 1 , 3 ) else : # adjustment quantity = random.randint( - 10 , 10 ) update_data = { "sku" : product[ "sku" ], "quantity" : quantity, "operation" : operation, "location" : "warehouse_1" , "reason" : f "Test { operation } operation" } with self .client.post( self .inventory_endpoints[ "update" ], json = update_data, name = "Update Inventory" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() new_quantity = result.get( "new_quantity" , 0 ) print ( f "Inventory updated { product[ 'sku' ] } : { operation } { quantity } , new total: { new_quantity } " ) # Validate update if new_quantity < 0 and operation != "adjustment" : print ( f "Warning: Negative inventory after { operation } " ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) elif response.status_code == 400 : print ( f "Invalid inventory update: { operation } { quantity } " ) elif response.status_code == 409 : print ( f "Inventory conflict: insufficient stock for { operation } " ) else : response.failure( f "Inventory update failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_bulk_inventory_update ( self ): """Test bulk inventory updates""" # Select 2-3 products for bulk update selected_products = random.sample( self .products, random.randint( 2 , 3 )) bulk_updates = [] for product in selected_products: bulk_updates.append({ "sku" : product[ "sku" ], "quantity" : random.randint( 5 , 50 ), "operation" : "restock" , "location" : "warehouse_1" }) bulk_data = { "updates" : bulk_updates, "batch_id" : f "BATCH_ { random.randint( 1000 , 9999 ) } " } with self .client.post( self .inventory_endpoints[ "bulk" ], json = bulk_data, name = "Bulk Inventory Update" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() processed = result.get( "processed" , 0 ) failed = result.get( "failed" , 0 ) batch_id = result.get( "batch_id" ) print ( f "Bulk update: { processed } processed, { failed } failed (batch: { batch_id } )" ) if failed > 0 : print ( f "Some bulk updates failed: { failed } / { len (bulk_updates) } " ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Bulk inventory update failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_inventory_availability ( self ): """Test inventory availability checking""" product = random.choice( self .products) requested_quantity = random.randint( 1 , 10 ) availability_params = { "sku" : product[ "sku" ], "quantity" : requested_quantity, "location" : random.choice([ "warehouse_1" , "store_001" , "all" ]) } with self .client.get( f " { self .inventory_endpoints[ 'check' ] } /availability" , params = availability_params, name = "Check Availability" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : availability = response.json() available = availability.get( "available" , False ) can_fulfill = availability.get( "can_fulfill" , 0 ) locations = availability.get( "locations" , []) print ( f "Availability { product[ 'sku' ] } : { can_fulfill } / { requested_quantity } available" ) if not available and can_fulfill > 0 : print ( f "Inconsistent availability data" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Availability check failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_low_stock_alerts ( self ): """Test low stock alert system""" with self .client.get( self .inventory_endpoints[ "alerts" ], params = { "threshold" : random.choice([ 5 , 10 , 20 ])}, name = "Low Stock Alerts" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : alerts = response.json() if isinstance (alerts, dict ): items = alerts.get( "alerts" , alerts.get( "items" , [])) else : items = alerts if isinstance (alerts, list ) else [] print ( f "Low stock alerts: { len (items) } products below threshold" ) # Validate alert data for alert in items[: 3 ]: # Check first 3 alerts if isinstance (alert, dict ): sku = alert.get( "sku" ) current_stock = alert.get( "current_stock" , 0 ) threshold = alert.get( "threshold" , 0 ) if current_stock > threshold: print ( f "Invalid alert: { sku } stock { current_stock } > threshold { threshold } " ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Low stock alerts failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_inventory_reservation ( self ): """Test inventory reservation for orders""" product = random.choice( self .products) reserve_quantity = random.randint( 1 , 5 ) reservation_data = { "sku" : product[ "sku" ], "quantity" : reserve_quantity, "order_id" : f "ORDER_ { random.randint( 10000 , 99999 ) } " , "expires_in" : 900 # 15 minutes } with self .client.post( f " { self .inventory_endpoints[ 'update' ] } /reserve" , json = reservation_data, name = "Reserve Inventory" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() reservation_id = result.get( "reservation_id" ) reserved_quantity = result.get( "reserved_quantity" , 0 ) expires_at = result.get( "expires_at" ) print ( f "Reserved { reserved_quantity } units of { product[ 'sku' ] } (ID: { reservation_id } )" ) # Test releasing the reservation if reservation_id: self ._release_reservation(reservation_id) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) elif response.status_code == 409 : print ( f "Insufficient inventory to reserve { reserve_quantity } units" ) else : response.failure( f "Inventory reservation failed: { response.status_code } " ) def _release_reservation ( self , reservation_id ): """Helper method to release inventory reservation""" with self .client.delete( f " { self .inventory_endpoints[ 'update' ] } /reserve/ { reservation_id } " , name = "Release Reservation" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Released reservation: { reservation_id } " ) else : print ( f "Failed to release reservation: { reservation_id } " )