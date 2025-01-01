from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class PaymentTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Payment test data self .test_cards = [ { "number" : "4242424242424242" , "exp_month" : 12 , "exp_year" : 2025 , "cvc" : "123" }, { "number" : "4000000000000002" , "exp_month" : 11 , "exp_year" : 2025 , "cvc" : "456" }, # Declined card { "number" : "4000000000009995" , "exp_month" : 10 , "exp_year" : 2025 , "cvc" : "789" } # Insufficient funds ] self .amounts = [ 999 , 1500 , 2999 , 4999 , 9999 ] # Amounts in cents self .currencies = [ "usd" , "eur" , "gbp" ] # API endpoints self .payment_endpoints = { "charge" : "/api/payments/charge" , "refund" : "/api/payments/refund" , "validate" : "/api/payments/validate" } @task ( 4 ) def test_payment_charge ( self ): """Test payment charge with valid card""" card = self .test_cards[ 0 ] # Use valid card amount = random.choice( self .amounts) currency = random.choice( self .currencies) charge_data = { "amount" : amount, "currency" : currency, "card" : card, "description" : f "Test charge $ { amount / 100 } " } with self .client.post( self .payment_endpoints[ "charge" ], json = charge_data, name = "Payment Charge" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() if result.get( "status" ) == "succeeded" : print ( f "Payment successful: $ { amount / 100 } { currency } " ) else : print ( f "Payment status: { result.get( 'status' ) } " ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) elif response.status_code == 400 : print ( "Payment failed: Bad request" ) elif response.status_code == 402 : print ( "Payment failed: Card declined" ) else : response.failure( f "Payment charge failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_payment_declined ( self ): """Test payment with declined card""" declined_card = self .test_cards[ 1 ] # Declined card amount = random.choice( self .amounts) charge_data = { "amount" : amount, "currency" : "usd" , "card" : declined_card, "description" : "Test declined payment" } with self .client.post( self .payment_endpoints[ "charge" ], json = charge_data, name = "Payment Declined" ) as response: if response.status_code == 402 : print ( "Payment correctly declined" ) elif response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() if result.get( "status" ) == "failed" : print ( "Payment failed as expected" ) else : response.failure( "Declined card was accepted" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : print ( f "Declined payment returned: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_payment_refund ( self ): """Test payment refund""" # First create a charge, then refund it card = self .test_cards[ 0 ] amount = random.choice( self .amounts) # Create charge charge_data = { "amount" : amount, "currency" : "usd" , "card" : card, "description" : "Test charge for refund" } with self .client.post( self .payment_endpoints[ "charge" ], json = charge_data, name = "Charge for Refund" ) as charge_response: if charge_response.status_code == 200 : try : charge_result = charge_response.json() charge_id = charge_result.get( "id" ) if charge_id: # Process refund refund_data = { "charge_id" : charge_id, "amount" : amount, "reason" : "requested_by_customer" } with self .client.post( self .payment_endpoints[ "refund" ], json = refund_data, name = "Payment Refund" ) as refund_response: if refund_response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Refund successful: $ { amount / 100 } " ) else : response.failure( f "Refund failed: { refund_response.status_code } " ) else : print ( "No charge ID for refund" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: print ( "Invalid JSON in charge response" ) @task ( 2 ) def test_card_validation ( self ): """Test payment method validation""" card = random.choice( self .test_cards) validation_data = { "card" : card, "validate_only" : True } with self .client.post( self .payment_endpoints[ "validate" ], json = validation_data, name = "Card Validation" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : result = response.json() is_valid = result.get( "valid" , False ) card_type = result.get( "card_type" , "unknown" ) print ( f "Card validation: { is_valid } , type: { card_type } " ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Card validation failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_invalid_payment_data ( self ): """Test payment with invalid data""" invalid_scenarios = [ { "amount" : - 100 , "currency" : "usd" , "description" : "Negative amount" }, { "amount" : 1000 , "currency" : "xxx" , "description" : "Invalid currency" }, { "amount" : 0 , "currency" : "usd" , "description" : "Zero amount" } ] scenario = random.choice(invalid_scenarios) scenario[ "card" ] = self .test_cards[ 0 ] with self .client.post( self .payment_endpoints[ "charge" ], json = scenario, name = "Invalid Payment Data" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400 : print ( f "Invalid data correctly rejected: { scenario[ 'description' ] } " ) elif response.status_code == 200 : response.failure( f "Invalid data accepted: { scenario[ 'description' ] } " ) else : print ( f "Invalid data returned: { response.status_code } " )