Regional Failover Testing

Test your application’s regional failover and disaster recovery capabilities across different geographic locations. This locustfile validates automatic failover, backup region activation, and service continuity during regional outages.

Use Cases

  • Disaster Recovery: Test automatic failover during regional outages
  • Load Balancing: Validate traffic distribution across regions
  • Health Monitoring: Test regional health checks and monitoring
  • Service Continuity: Ensure uninterrupted service during failover
  • Data Replication: Validate cross-region data synchronization

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import random
import time
import json

class RegionalFailoverUser(HttpUser):
    """Test regional failover and disaster recovery"""
    wait_time = between(2, 4)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize regional failover testing"""
        self.regions = {
            'primary': {
                'name': 'us-east-1',
                'endpoint': '/api/v1',
                'health_check': '/health',
                'priority': 1
            },
            'secondary': {
                'name': 'us-west-2',
                'endpoint': '/api/v2',
                'health_check': '/health',
                'priority': 2
            },
            'tertiary': {
                'name': 'eu-west-1',
                'endpoint': '/api/v3',
                'health_check': '/health',
                'priority': 3
            }
        }
        
        self.current_region = 'primary'
        self.failover_attempts = 0
        self.max_failover_attempts = 3
        
        print(f"Regional failover testing initialized - starting with {self.current_region}")
    
    @task(4)
    def test_primary_region_health(self):
        """Test primary region health and availability"""
        region_config = self.regions[self.current_region]
        health_endpoint = f"{region_config['endpoint']}{region_config['health_check']}"
        
        with self.client.get(
            health_endpoint,
            name=f"Health Check - {region_config['name']}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    health_data = response.json()
                    
                    if health_data.get('status') == 'healthy':
                        print(f"Region {region_config['name']} is healthy")
                        response.success()
                    elif health_data.get('status') == 'degraded':
                        print(f"Region {region_config['name']} is degraded - may trigger failover")
                        response.success()
                        self.consider_failover()
                    else:
                        print(f"Region {region_config['name']} is unhealthy")
                        response.failure("Region unhealthy")
                        self.trigger_failover()
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid health check response")
                    self.trigger_failover()
            else:
                print(f"Health check failed for {region_config['name']}: {response.status_code}")
                response.failure(f"Health check failed: {response.status_code}")
                self.trigger_failover()
    
    @task(3)
    def test_api_functionality(self):
        """Test core API functionality in current region"""
        region_config = self.regions[self.current_region]
        api_endpoint = f"{region_config['endpoint']}/data"
        
        with self.client.get(
            api_endpoint,
            name=f"API Test - {region_config['name']}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    data = response.json()
                    
                    # Validate response includes region information
                    if 'region' in data:
                        response_region = data['region']
                        if response_region == region_config['name']:
                            print(f"API response from correct region: {response_region}")
                            response.success()
                        else:
                            print(f"API response from unexpected region: {response_region}")
                            response.success()  # Still functional, just different region
                    else:
                        response.success()
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid API response")
            else:
                print(f"API request failed in {region_config['name']}: {response.status_code}")
                response.failure(f"API failed: {response.status_code}")
                self.trigger_failover()
    
    @task(2)
    def test_data_consistency(self):
        """Test data consistency across regions"""
        region_config = self.regions[self.current_region]
        
        # Write data to current region
        test_data = {
            'id': f"test_{int(time.time())}",
            'region': region_config['name'],
            'timestamp': time.time()
        }
        
        with self.client.post(
            f"{region_config['endpoint']}/data",
            json=test_data,
            name=f"Data Write - {region_config['name']}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as write_response:
            if write_response.status_code in [200, 201]:
                # Wait briefly for replication
                time.sleep(1)
                
                # Read data back to verify consistency
                with self.client.get(
                    f"{region_config['endpoint']}/data/{test_data['id']}",
                    name=f"Data Read - {region_config['name']}",
                    catch_response=True
                ) as read_response:
                    if read_response.status_code == 200:
                        try:
                            read_data = read_response.json()
                            if read_data.get('id') == test_data['id']:
                                print(f"Data consistency verified in {region_config['name']}")
                                write_response.success()
                            else:
                                write_response.failure("Data consistency check failed")
                        except json.JSONDecodeError:
                            write_response.failure("Invalid data read response")
                    else:
                        write_response.failure("Data read failed after write")
            else:
                write_response.failure(f"Data write failed: {write_response.status_code}")
    
    @task(1)
    def test_cross_region_replication(self):
        """Test cross-region data replication"""
        if self.current_region == 'primary':
            # Test replication to secondary region
            secondary_config = self.regions['secondary']
            
            with self.client.get(
                f"{secondary_config['endpoint']}/replication/status",
                name=f"Replication Status - {secondary_config['name']}",
                catch_response=True
            ) as response:
                if response.status_code == 200:
                    try:
                        replication_data = response.json()
                        
                        lag_seconds = replication_data.get('lag_seconds', 0)
                        if lag_seconds < 60:  # Less than 1 minute lag
                            print(f"Replication lag acceptable: {lag_seconds}s")
                            response.success()
                        else:
                            print(f"High replication lag: {lag_seconds}s")
                            response.failure("High replication lag")
                            
                    except json.JSONDecodeError:
                        response.failure("Invalid replication status response")
                else:
                    response.failure(f"Replication status check failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    def consider_failover(self):
        """Consider failover based on degraded performance"""
        # Implement logic to decide if failover should be triggered
        # This could be based on response times, error rates, etc.
        if random.random() < 0.1:  # 10% chance to trigger failover on degraded status
            self.trigger_failover()
    
    def trigger_failover(self):
        """Trigger failover to next available region"""
        if self.failover_attempts >= self.max_failover_attempts:
            print("Maximum failover attempts reached")
            return
        
        current_priority = self.regions[self.current_region]['priority']
        
        # Find next available region
        next_region = None
        for region_key, region_config in self.regions.items():
            if region_config['priority'] > current_priority:
                if next_region is None or region_config['priority'] < self.regions[next_region]['priority']:
                    next_region = region_key
        
        if next_region:
            old_region = self.current_region
            self.current_region = next_region
            self.failover_attempts += 1
            
            print(f"FAILOVER: Switching from {self.regions[old_region]['name']} to {self.regions[next_region]['name']}")
            
            # Test new region immediately
            self.test_failover_success()
        else:
            print("No available regions for failover")
    
    def test_failover_success(self):
        """Test that failover was successful"""
        region_config = self.regions[self.current_region]
        
        with self.client.get(
            f"{region_config['endpoint']}{region_config['health_check']}",
            name=f"Failover Verification - {region_config['name']}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    health_data = response.json()
                    if health_data.get('status') == 'healthy':
                        print(f"Failover successful - {region_config['name']} is healthy")
                    else:
                        print(f"Failover target {region_config['name']} is not healthy")
                        self.trigger_failover()  # Try next region
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    print(f"Invalid health response from failover target {region_config['name']}")
                    self.trigger_failover()
            else:
                print(f"Failover target {region_config['name']} is not responding")
                self.trigger_failover()


class LoadBalancingUser(HttpUser):
    """Test load balancing across multiple regions"""
    wait_time = between(1, 2)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize load balancing testing"""
        self.regions = ['us-east-1', 'us-west-2', 'eu-west-1']
        self.request_counts = {region: 0 for region in self.regions}
        
    @task(5)
    def test_load_distribution(self):
        """Test that load is distributed across regions"""
        with self.client.get(
            '/api/v1/load-balanced',
            name="Load Balanced Request",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    data = response.json()
                    serving_region = data.get('region', 'unknown')
                    
                    if serving_region in self.request_counts:
                        self.request_counts[serving_region] += 1
                        print(f"Request served by {serving_region}")
                        response.success()
                    else:
                        print(f"Request served by unknown region: {serving_region}")
                        response.success()
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid load balanced response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Load balanced request failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    def on_stop(self):
        """Report load distribution statistics"""
        total_requests = sum(self.request_counts.values())
        if total_requests > 0:
            print("Load Distribution Summary:")
            for region, count in self.request_counts.items():
                percentage = (count / total_requests) * 100
                print(f"  {region}: {count} requests ({percentage:.1f}%)")

Configuration

Update these settings for your regional failover testing: 
# Regional Configuration
REGIONS = {
    'primary': {'name': 'us-east-1', 'priority': 1},
    'secondary': {'name': 'us-west-2', 'priority': 2},
    'tertiary': {'name': 'eu-west-1', 'priority': 3}
}

# Failover Settings
MAX_FAILOVER_ATTEMPTS = 3
HEALTH_CHECK_INTERVAL = 30  # seconds
REPLICATION_LAG_THRESHOLD = 60  # seconds

LoadForge Multi-Region Failover Testing

Testing Strategy

Use LoadForge’s region selection to simulate realistic failover scenarios:
  1. Primary Region Testing: Run from primary region (e.g., NYC) to test normal operations
  2. Failover Simulation: Simulate primary region failure and test secondary activation
  3. Cross-Region Testing: Test from multiple regions simultaneously to validate load balancing
  4. Recovery Testing: Test failback to primary region after recovery

Key Metrics to Monitor

  • Failover Time: Time taken to switch to backup region
  • Service Availability: Uptime during failover events
  • Data Consistency: Cross-region data synchronization
  • Load Distribution: Traffic distribution across healthy regions
  • Recovery Time: Time to restore primary region service

Best Practices

  • Health Check Frequency: Regular monitoring of regional health
  • Automated Failover: Implement automatic failover triggers
  • Data Replication: Ensure real-time cross-region data sync
  • Graceful Degradation: Maintain partial functionality during outages
  • Failback Planning: Plan for returning to primary region

Troubleshooting

  • Slow Failover: Check health check frequency and failover triggers
  • Data Inconsistency: Review replication lag and synchronization
  • Load Imbalance: Verify load balancing algorithms and region weights
  • Failed Recovery: Check primary region restoration procedures
This locustfile provides comprehensive regional failover testing, ensuring your application maintains high availability across geographic regions and handles disaster recovery scenarios effectively.
