from locust import task, HttpUser import json import random import time class AIComparisonUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # API configurations self .openai_key = "your-openai-api-key" self .claude_key = "your-claude-api-key" self .gemini_key = "your-gemini-api-key" # Test prompts for comparison self .test_prompts = [ "Write a short product description for a wireless headphone." , "Explain quantum computing in simple terms." , "Create a brief email response thanking a customer." , "Summarize the benefits of renewable energy." , "Write a creative story opening in 2 sentences." ] @task ( 2 ) def test_openai_gpt35 ( self ): """Test OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo""" prompt = random.choice( self .test_prompts) headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { self .openai_key } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } payload = { "model" : "gpt-3.5-turbo" , "messages" : [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt}], "max_tokens" : 150 , "temperature" : 0.7 } start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions" , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "OpenAI GPT-3.5" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : data = response.json() if "choices" in data and data[ "choices" ]: content = data[ "choices" ][ 0 ][ "message" ][ "content" ] tokens = data.get( "usage" , {}).get( "total_tokens" , 0 ) print ( f "OpenAI: { len (content) } chars, { tokens } tokens, { response_time :.0f} ms" ) else : response.failure( "No choices in OpenAI response" ) elif response.status_code == 429 : response.failure( "OpenAI rate limit exceeded" ) else : response.failure( f "OpenAI error: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_claude ( self ): """Test Anthropic Claude""" prompt = random.choice( self .test_prompts) headers = { "x-api-key" : self .claude_key, "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "anthropic-version" : "2023-06-01" } payload = { "model" : "claude-3-haiku-20240307" , "max_tokens" : 150 , "messages" : [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt}] } start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( "https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages" , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "Claude Haiku" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : data = response.json() if "content" in data and data[ "content" ]: content = data[ "content" ][ 0 ][ "text" ] tokens = data.get( "usage" , {}).get( "input_tokens" , 0 ) + data.get( "usage" , {}).get( "output_tokens" , 0 ) print ( f "Claude: { len (content) } chars, { tokens } tokens, { response_time :.0f} ms" ) else : response.failure( "No content in Claude response" ) elif response.status_code == 429 : response.failure( "Claude rate limit exceeded" ) else : response.failure( f "Claude error: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_gemini ( self ): """Test Google Gemini""" prompt = random.choice( self .test_prompts) params = { "key" : self .gemini_key} payload = { "contents" : [{ "parts" : [{ "text" : prompt}]}], "generationConfig" : { "maxOutputTokens" : 150 , "temperature" : 0.7 } } start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( "https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1beta/models/gemini-pro:generateContent" , json = payload, params = params, name = "Gemini Pro" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : data = response.json() if "candidates" in data and data[ "candidates" ]: content = data[ "candidates" ][ 0 ][ "content" ][ "parts" ][ 0 ][ "text" ] # Gemini doesn't return token count in basic API print ( f "Gemini: { len (content) } chars, { response_time :.0f} ms" ) else : response.failure( "No candidates in Gemini response" ) elif response.status_code == 429 : response.failure( "Gemini rate limit exceeded" ) else : response.failure( f "Gemini error: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_openai_gpt4 ( self ): """Test OpenAI GPT-4 (if available)""" prompt = random.choice( self .test_prompts) headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { self .openai_key } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } payload = { "model" : "gpt-4" , "messages" : [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt}], "max_tokens" : 150 , "temperature" : 0.7 } start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions" , json = payload, headers = headers, name = "OpenAI GPT-4" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : data = response.json() if "choices" in data and data[ "choices" ]: content = data[ "choices" ][ 0 ][ "message" ][ "content" ] tokens = data.get( "usage" , {}).get( "total_tokens" , 0 ) print ( f "GPT-4: { len (content) } chars, { tokens } tokens, { response_time :.0f} ms" ) elif response.status_code == 429 : response.failure( "GPT-4 rate limit exceeded" ) elif response.status_code == 404 : response.failure( "GPT-4 not available (need API access)" ) else : response.failure( f "GPT-4 error: { response.status_code } " )