from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class SearchTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Search terms for testing self .search_terms = [ "python" , "api" , "testing" , "performance" , "database" , "tutorial" , "guide" , "example" , "documentation" , "development" ] # Filter options self .filters = { "category" : [ "technology" , "business" , "science" , "sports" ], "date_range" : [ "today" , "week" , "month" , "year" ], "type" : [ "article" , "video" , "document" , "image" ] } # API endpoints self .search_endpoints = { "search" : "/api/search" , "suggest" : "/api/search/suggest" , "autocomplete" : "/api/search/autocomplete" } @task ( 4 ) def test_basic_search ( self ): """Test basic text search""" query = random.choice( self .search_terms) search_params = { "q" : query, "limit" : random.choice([ 10 , 20 , 50 ]), "offset" : random.choice([ 0 , 10 , 20 ]) } with self .client.get( self .search_endpoints[ "search" ], params = search_params, name = "Basic Search" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : results = response.json() # Handle different response formats if isinstance (results, dict ): items = results.get( "results" , results.get( "hits" , [])) total = results.get( "total" , len (items)) took = results.get( "took" , 0 ) else : items = results if isinstance (results, list ) else [] total = len (items) took = 0 print ( f "Search ' { query } ': { len (items) } results ( { took } ms)" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Search failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_filtered_search ( self ): """Test search with filters""" query = random.choice( self .search_terms) category = random.choice( self .filters[ "category" ]) date_range = random.choice( self .filters[ "date_range" ]) search_params = { "q" : query, "category" : category, "date" : date_range, "limit" : 20 } with self .client.get( self .search_endpoints[ "search" ], params = search_params, name = "Filtered Search" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : results = response.json() if isinstance (results, dict ): items = results.get( "results" , results.get( "hits" , [])) facets = results.get( "facets" , {}) print ( f "Filtered search ' { query } ' in { category } : { len (items) } results" ) # Validate filters were applied if facets: print ( f "Available facets: { list (facets.keys()) } " ) else : items = results if isinstance (results, list ) else [] print ( f "Filtered search: { len (items) } results" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Filtered search failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_search_suggestions ( self ): """Test search suggestions/autocomplete""" partial_query = random.choice( self .search_terms)[: 3 ] # First 3 characters suggest_params = { "q" : partial_query, "limit" : 10 } with self .client.get( self .search_endpoints[ "suggest" ], params = suggest_params, name = "Search Suggestions" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : suggestions = response.json() if isinstance (suggestions, dict ): items = suggestions.get( "suggestions" , suggestions.get( "items" , [])) else : items = suggestions if isinstance (suggestions, list ) else [] print ( f "Suggestions for ' { partial_query } ': { len (items) } items" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Search suggestions failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_advanced_search ( self ): """Test advanced search with multiple parameters""" search_data = { "query" : { "text" : random.choice( self .search_terms), "fields" : [ "title" , "content" , "tags" ] }, "filters" : { "type" : random.choice( self .filters[ "type" ]), "category" : random.choice( self .filters[ "category" ]) }, "sort" : random.choice([ "relevance" , "date" , "popularity" ]), "pagination" : { "page" : random.randint( 1 , 3 ), "per_page" : 20 } } with self .client.post( self .search_endpoints[ "search" ], json = search_data, name = "Advanced Search" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : results = response.json() if isinstance (results, dict ): items = results.get( "results" , results.get( "hits" , [])) total = results.get( "total" , len (items)) page = results.get( "page" , 1 ) print ( f "Advanced search: { len (items) } results, page { page } " ) else : items = results if isinstance (results, list ) else [] print ( f "Advanced search: { len (items) } results" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Advanced search failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_empty_search ( self ): """Test search with empty or invalid queries""" empty_queries = [ "" , " " , "xyz123nonexistent" , "!@#$%^&*()" ] query = random.choice(empty_queries) search_params = { "q" : query, "limit" : 10 } with self .client.get( self .search_endpoints[ "search" ], params = search_params, name = "Empty/Invalid Search" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 200 , 400 ]: try : results = response.json() if isinstance (results, dict ): items = results.get( "results" , results.get( "hits" , [])) error = results.get( "error" ) if error: print ( f "Search error for ' { query } ': { error } " ) else : print ( f "Empty search ' { query } ': { len (items) } results" ) else : items = results if isinstance (results, list ) else [] print ( f "Empty search: { len (items) } results" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: print ( f "Non-JSON response for empty search" ) else : print ( f "Empty search returned: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_search_aggregations ( self ): """Test search with aggregations/facets""" query = random.choice( self .search_terms) agg_params = { "q" : query, "facets" : "category,type,date" , "limit" : 20 } with self .client.get( self .search_endpoints[ "search" ], params = agg_params, name = "Search with Aggregations" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : results = response.json() if isinstance (results, dict ): items = results.get( "results" , results.get( "hits" , [])) aggregations = results.get( "aggregations" , results.get( "facets" , {})) print ( f "Aggregated search ' { query } ': { len (items) } results" ) if aggregations: print ( f "Aggregations: { list (aggregations.keys()) } " ) else : items = results if isinstance (results, list ) else [] print ( f "Aggregated search: { len (items) } results" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) else : response.failure( f "Aggregated search failed: { response.status_code } " )