Use LoadForge to seamlessly test XML-RPC servers using the powerful capabilities of Python.

By default, LoadForge is set to test plain HTTP/HTTPS websites. But its versatility allows users to venture beyond this norm. If you’re looking to load test an XML-RPC server, LoadForge combined with Python provides a simple and effective way. This documentation walks you through how to achieve that.

​ Key Concepts

XML-RPC stands for “XML Remote Procedure Call”. It’s a protocol that encodes its calls as XML and transmits via HTTP. It allows for data to be passed, processed, and returned.

LoadForge is a platform that offers a straightforward way to create load tests using Python scripts, such as those that define interactions with XML-RPC servers.

​ Testing XML-RPC Servers

Below is a practical example of how you can customize LoadForge to test an XML-RPC server. This script simulates calls to the get_time() and get_random_number() functions. Replace these calls with those relevant to your XML-RPC service.

Copy Ask AI import time from xmlrpc.client import ServerProxy, Fault from locust import User, task class XmlRpcClient ( ServerProxy ): """ XmlRpcClient is a tailored version of the standard library's ServerProxy. It captures function calls and triggers the *request* event upon completion, ensuring the calls are logged. """ def __init__ ( self , host , request_event ): super (). __init__ (host) self ._request_event = request_event def __getattr__ ( self , name ): func = ServerProxy. __getattr__ ( self , name) def wrapper ( * args , ** kwargs ): start_time = time.perf_counter() request_meta = { "request_type" : "xmlrpc" , "name" : name, "response_length" : 0 , "response" : None , "context" : {}, # Refer to HttpUser for context implementation details "exception" : None , } try : request_meta[ "response" ] = func( * args, ** kwargs) except Fault as e: request_meta[ "exception" ] = e request_meta[ "response_time" ] = (time.perf_counter() - start_time) * 1000 self ._request_event.fire( ** request_meta) # Logging the request return request_meta[ "response" ] return wrapper class XmlRpcUser ( User ): abstract = True # Ensures that this isn't instantiated as an actual user def __init__ ( self , environment ): super (). __init__ (environment) self .client = XmlRpcClient( self .host, request_event = environment.events.request) # The user class that is instantiated for testing class MyUser ( XmlRpcUser ): @task def get_time ( self ): self .client.get_time() @task def get_random_number ( self ): self .client.get_random_number( 0 , 100 )