OverviewLoadForge provides support for generic WebSocket testing via the
WebSocketUser from
locust-plugins. You can open WebSocket connections, send and receive messages, and simulate concurrency to measure performance under load.
Locust Test Script (locust.py)
# locust.py
import time
from locust import HttpUser, between, task
from locust_plugins.users import WebSocketUser
class MyWebSocketUser(WebSocketUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
host = "wss://YOUR_WS_URL_HERE"
def on_start(self):
# Connect to WebSocket server
self.connect("/ws")
@task
def send_message(self):
# Send a message to the WebSocket
self.send("hello", name="SendMessage")
# Optionally wait for server response
time.sleep(1)
def on_message(self, message):
# Handle incoming message
print(f"Received: {message}")
Notes:
- Install dependencies:
pip install locust locust-plugins websocketsif you wish to test locally.
- Replace
YOUR_WS_URL_HEREand endpoint
/wswith your actual WebSocket URL and path.