# locust.py import time from locust import HttpUser, between, task from locust_plugins.users import WebSocketUser class MyWebSocketUser ( WebSocketUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) host = "wss://YOUR_WS_URL_HERE" def on_start ( self ): # Connect to WebSocket server self .connect( "/ws" ) @task def send_message ( self ): # Send a message to the WebSocket self .send( "hello" , name = "SendMessage" ) # Optionally wait for server response time.sleep( 1 ) def on_message ( self , message ): # Handle incoming message print ( f "Received: { message } " )