from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import json class WCAGComplianceTester ( PlaywrightUser ): def on_start ( self ): """Initialize WCAG compliance testing""" self .wcag_violations = [] self .pages_crawled = [] self .focus_issues = [] @task ( 3 ) @pw async def comprehensive_wcag_test ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Comprehensive WCAG 2.1 AA compliance testing""" # Discover pages to test if not self .pages_crawled: await self ._discover_pages(page) # Test random page from discovered pages if self .pages_crawled: import random page_url = random.choice( self .pages_crawled) await self ._test_wcag_compliance(page, page_url) async def _discover_pages ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Discover internal pages to test""" async with event( self , "Page Discovery" ): await page.goto( '/' ) # Find internal links links = await page.locator( 'a[href^="/"], a[href^="./"]' ).all() for link in links[: 20 ]: # Limit to 20 pages try : href = await link.get_attribute( 'href' ) if href and href not in self .pages_crawled: self .pages_crawled.append(href) except : pass async def _test_wcag_compliance ( self , page : PageWithRetry, page_url : str ): """Test WCAG compliance on a single page""" violations = [] async with event( self , f "WCAG Test: { page_url } " ): await page.goto(page_url) # WCAG 1.1.1 - Non-text Content decorative_images = await page.locator( 'img[alt=""]' ).count() images_without_alt = await page.locator( 'img:not([alt])' ).count() if images_without_alt > 0 : violations.append( f "WCAG 1.1.1: { images_without_alt } images missing alt text" ) # WCAG 1.3.1 - Info and Relationships tables_without_headers = await page.locator( 'table:not(:has(th))' ).count() if tables_without_headers > 0 : violations.append( f "WCAG 1.3.1: { tables_without_headers } tables missing headers" ) # WCAG 1.4.3 - Contrast (Minimum) await self ._test_contrast_compliance(page, violations) # WCAG 2.1.1 - Keyboard Navigation await self ._test_keyboard_compliance(page, violations) # WCAG 2.4.1 - Bypass Blocks skip_links = await page.locator( 'a[href^="#"]:has-text("skip")' ).count() if skip_links == 0 : violations.append( "WCAG 2.4.1: Missing skip navigation links" ) # WCAG 2.4.6 - Headings and Labels empty_headings = await page.locator( 'h1:empty, h2:empty, h3:empty, h4:empty, h5:empty, h6:empty' ).count() if empty_headings > 0 : violations.append( f "WCAG 2.4.6: { empty_headings } empty headings" ) # WCAG 3.3.2 - Labels or Instructions unlabeled_inputs = await page.locator( 'input:not([type="hidden"]):not([aria-label]):not([aria-labelledby])' ).count() labels = await page.locator( 'label[for]' ).count() if unlabeled_inputs > labels: violations.append( "WCAG 3.3.2: Form inputs missing proper labels" ) # WCAG 4.1.2 - Name, Role, Value await self ._test_aria_compliance(page, violations) # Record violations self .wcag_violations.extend(violations) # Report results if violations: violation_summary = f "❌ { len (violations) } WCAG violations" raise Exception (violation_summary) print ( f "✅ WCAG Compliant: { page_url } " ) async def _test_contrast_compliance ( self , page : PageWithRetry, violations ): """Test color contrast compliance""" # Test common elements for contrast elements_to_test = [ 'a' , 'button' , 'p' , 'h1' , 'h2' , 'h3' ] for selector in elements_to_test: elements = await page.locator(selector).all() for element in elements[: 3 ]: # Test first 3 of each type try : # Get computed styles color = await element.evaluate( 'el => getComputedStyle(el).color' ) bg_color = await element.evaluate( 'el => getComputedStyle(el).backgroundColor' ) # Simplified contrast check if 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' in bg_color and 'rgb(255, 255, 255)' in color: violations.append( f "WCAG 1.4.3: Potential low contrast on { selector } " ) break except : pass async def _test_keyboard_compliance ( self , page : PageWithRetry, violations ): """Test keyboard navigation compliance""" # Test tab navigation interactive_elements = await page.locator( 'a, button, input, select, textarea' ).count() if interactive_elements > 0 : # Start tab navigation await page.keyboard.press( 'Tab' ) # Test focus visibility focused_element = await page.locator( ':focus' ).count() if focused_element == 0 : violations.append( "WCAG 2.1.1: No visible focus indicators" ) # Test tab order for i in range ( min ( 5 , interactive_elements - 1 )): await page.keyboard.press( 'Tab' ) # Check if focus is still visible focused = await page.locator( ':focus' ).count() if focused == 0 : violations.append( "WCAG 2.1.1: Focus lost during keyboard navigation" ) break async def _test_aria_compliance ( self , page : PageWithRetry, violations ): """Test ARIA implementation compliance""" # Test for invalid ARIA attributes elements_with_aria = await page.locator( '[aria-label], [aria-labelledby], [aria-describedby]' ).all() for element in elements_with_aria[: 5 ]: # Test first 5 try : # Check if aria-labelledby references exist labelledby = await element.get_attribute( 'aria-labelledby' ) if labelledby: referenced_element = await page.locator( f '# { labelledby } ' ).count() if referenced_element == 0 : violations.append( f "WCAG 4.1.2: aria-labelledby references non-existent element" ) # Check if aria-describedby references exist describedby = await element.get_attribute( 'aria-describedby' ) if describedby: referenced_element = await page.locator( f '# { describedby } ' ).count() if referenced_element == 0 : violations.append( f "WCAG 4.1.2: aria-describedby references non-existent element" ) except : pass @task ( 1 ) @pw async def test_form_accessibility_flow ( self , page : PageWithRetry): """Test complete form accessibility flow""" async with event( self , "Form Accessibility Flow" ): await page.goto( '/' ) # Find forms on the page forms = await page.locator( 'form' ).all() for form in forms[: 2 ]: # Test first 2 forms try : # Test form field accessibility inputs = await form.locator( 'input:not([type="hidden"]), textarea, select' ).all() for input_element in inputs: # Test if input has proper labeling aria_label = await input_element.get_attribute( 'aria-label' ) aria_labelledby = await input_element.get_attribute( 'aria-labelledby' ) input_id = await input_element.get_attribute( 'id' ) has_label = False if aria_label or aria_labelledby: has_label = True elif input_id: label_for_input = await page.locator( f 'label[for=" { input_id } "]' ).count() if label_for_input > 0 : has_label = True if not has_label: raise Exception ( "❌ Form input missing accessible label" ) # Test focus management await input_element.click() focused = await page.locator( ':focus' ).count() if focused == 0 : raise Exception ( "❌ Form input not focusable" ) except Exception as e: if "accessibility" in str (e).lower(): raise e pass def on_stop ( self ): """Final WCAG compliance report""" print ( "

" + "=" * 50 ) print ( "WCAG COMPLIANCE TEST COMPLETE" ) print ( "=" * 50 ) print ( f "Pages tested: { len ( self .pages_crawled) } " ) print ( f "WCAG violations found: { len ( self .wcag_violations) } " ) if self .wcag_violations: print ( "

WCAG VIOLATIONS:" ) for violation in self .wcag_violations[: 10 ]: print ( f "❌ { violation } " ) else : print ( "✅ WCAG 2.1 AA Compliant!" )