from locust import task, HttpUser from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, pw class MobileBrowserUser ( PlaywrightUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Mobile device configurations self .devices = [ { "name" : "iPhone 12" , "width" : 390 , "height" : 844 }, { "name" : "Samsung Galaxy" , "width" : 360 , "height" : 640 }, { "name" : "iPad" , "width" : 768 , "height" : 1024 } ] # Test URLs self .test_urls = [ "/" , "/products" , "/about" , "/contact" , "/login" ] @task ( 3 ) @pw def test_mobile_navigation ( self , page ): """Test mobile navigation and menu""" device = self .devices[ 0 ] # iPhone 12 # Set mobile viewport page.set_viewport_size( width = device[ "width" ], height = device[ "height" ]) # Navigate to homepage page.goto( "/" ) # Look for mobile menu button (hamburger menu) menu_selectors = [ "[data-testid='mobile-menu']" , ".mobile-menu-button" , ".hamburger" , "button[aria-label*='menu']" ] menu_button = None for selector in menu_selectors: if page.locator(selector).count() > 0 : menu_button = page.locator(selector) break if menu_button: # Tap mobile menu menu_button.tap() # Wait for menu to open page.wait_for_timeout( 500 ) # Check if navigation links are visible nav_links = page.locator( "nav a, .menu a" ).count() print ( f "Mobile menu opened with { nav_links } links" ) else : print ( "No mobile menu found - testing regular navigation" ) # Test scrolling page.evaluate( "window.scrollTo(0, 500)" ) page.wait_for_timeout( 300 ) @task ( 2 ) @pw def test_responsive_layout ( self , page ): """Test responsive layout at different screen sizes""" url = self .random_url() for device in self .devices: # Set viewport for each device page.set_viewport_size( width = device[ "width" ], height = device[ "height" ]) # Navigate to page page.goto(url) # Check if page loads properly page.wait_for_load_state( "networkidle" ) # Take basic measurements body_width = page.evaluate( "document.body.scrollWidth" ) viewport_width = device[ "width" ] # Check for horizontal scrolling (usually bad on mobile) if body_width > viewport_width + 10 : # Small tolerance print ( f "Warning: Horizontal scroll on { device[ 'name' ] } - { body_width } px > { viewport_width } px" ) else : print ( f " { device[ 'name' ] } : Layout fits properly" ) @task ( 2 ) @pw def test_touch_interactions ( self , page ): """Test touch-specific interactions""" device = self .devices[ 0 ] # Use iPhone for touch testing page.set_viewport_size( width = device[ "width" ], height = device[ "height" ]) page.goto( "/" ) # Test tap interactions on buttons buttons = page.locator( "button, .btn, [role='button']" ) button_count = buttons.count() if button_count > 0 : # Tap first button first_button = buttons.first if first_button.is_visible(): first_button.tap() page.wait_for_timeout( 300 ) print ( "Touch interaction: Button tap successful" ) # Test swipe gesture (if applicable) if page.locator( ".carousel, .slider" ).count() > 0 : carousel = page.locator( ".carousel, .slider" ).first # Get carousel position box = carousel.bounding_box() if box: # Simulate swipe left start_x = box[ "x" ] + box[ "width" ] * 0.8 end_x = box[ "x" ] + box[ "width" ] * 0.2 y = box[ "y" ] + box[ "height" ] / 2 page.mouse.move(start_x, y) page.mouse.down() page.mouse.move(end_x, y) page.mouse.up() print ( "Touch interaction: Swipe gesture performed" ) @task ( 1 ) @pw def test_mobile_forms ( self , page ): """Test form interactions on mobile""" device = self .devices[ 0 ] page.set_viewport_size( width = device[ "width" ], height = device[ "height" ]) # Look for forms on common pages form_pages = [ "/contact" , "/login" , "/signup" , "/search" ] for form_page in form_pages: try : page.goto(form_page) # Look for input fields inputs = page.locator( "input[type='text'], input[type='email'], textarea" ) if inputs.count() > 0 : first_input = inputs.first # Tap to focus (important on mobile) first_input.tap() # Type some text first_input.fill( "Test input on mobile" ) # Check if virtual keyboard doesn't break layout page.wait_for_timeout( 500 ) print ( f "Mobile form test completed on { form_page } " ) break except Exception as e: # Page might not exist, continue to next continue def random_url ( self ): """Get a random test URL""" import random return random.choice( self .test_urls)