from locust import task, HttpUser import time import random class ServerlessTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Serverless function endpoints to test self .functions = { "aws_lambda" : { "url" : "https://your-api-id.execute-api.region.amazonaws.com/prod/function" , "name" : "AWS Lambda" }, "vercel" : { "url" : "https://your-app.vercel.app/api/function" , "name" : "Vercel Function" }, "netlify" : { "url" : "https://your-app.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/function" , "name" : "Netlify Function" } } # Test payloads self .test_payloads = [ { "message" : "Hello World" }, { "data" : { "user_id" : 123 , "action" : "test" }}, { "query" : "simple test query" }, {} # Empty payload ] @task ( 3 ) def test_aws_lambda ( self ): """Test AWS Lambda function""" if "aws_lambda" in self .functions: function = self .functions[ "aws_lambda" ] payload = random.choice( self .test_payloads) start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( function[ "url" ], json = payload, name = "AWS Lambda" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "AWS Lambda: { response_time :.0f} ms" ) # Check for cold start indicators if response_time > 1000 : # > 1 second might be cold start print ( f "AWS Lambda: Possible cold start ( { response_time :.0f} ms)" ) else : response.failure( f "AWS Lambda error: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_vercel_function ( self ): """Test Vercel Function""" if "vercel" in self .functions: function = self .functions[ "vercel" ] payload = random.choice( self .test_payloads) start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( function[ "url" ], json = payload, name = "Vercel Function" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Vercel Function: { response_time :.0f} ms" ) # Vercel functions typically have faster cold starts if response_time > 500 : print ( f "Vercel Function: Possible cold start ( { response_time :.0f} ms)" ) else : response.failure( f "Vercel Function error: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_netlify_function ( self ): """Test Netlify Function""" if "netlify" in self .functions: function = self .functions[ "netlify" ] payload = random.choice( self .test_payloads) start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( function[ "url" ], json = payload, name = "Netlify Function" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Netlify Function: { response_time :.0f} ms" ) if response_time > 800 : print ( f "Netlify Function: Possible cold start ( { response_time :.0f} ms)" ) else : response.failure( f "Netlify Function error: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_cold_start_behavior ( self ): """Test cold start behavior by waiting between requests""" function_key = random.choice( list ( self .functions.keys())) function = self .functions[function_key] # Wait to increase chance of cold start wait_time = random.uniform( 30 , 120 ) # 30-120 seconds print ( f "Waiting { wait_time :.0f} s to test cold start for { function[ 'name' ] } " ) time.sleep(wait_time) start_time = time.time() with self .client.get( function[ "url" ], name = f "Cold Start - { function[ 'name' ] } " ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Cold start test { function[ 'name' ] } : { response_time :.0f} ms" ) # Analyze cold start performance if response_time > 2000 : print ( f "Cold start { function[ 'name' ] } : SLOW ( { response_time :.0f} ms)" ) elif response_time > 1000 : print ( f "Cold start { function[ 'name' ] } : MODERATE ( { response_time :.0f} ms)" ) else : print ( f "Cold start { function[ 'name' ] } : FAST ( { response_time :.0f} ms)" ) @task ( 1 ) def test_function_scaling ( self ): """Test how functions handle concurrent requests""" function_key = random.choice( list ( self .functions.keys())) function = self .functions[function_key] # Make multiple rapid requests to test scaling concurrent_requests = 3 results = [] for i in range (concurrent_requests): start_time = time.time() with self .client.get( function[ "url" ], name = f "Scaling Test - { function[ 'name' ] } " ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 results.append(response_time) if response.status_code != 200 : response.failure( f "Scaling test failed: { response.status_code } " ) if results: avg_time = sum (results) / len (results) max_time = max (results) print ( f "Scaling test { function[ 'name' ] } : avg { avg_time :.0f} ms, max { max_time :.0f} ms" ) @task ( 1 ) def test_function_with_different_payloads ( self ): """Test functions with different payload sizes""" function_key = random.choice( list ( self .functions.keys())) function = self .functions[function_key] # Test with different payload sizes payloads = [ { "size" : "small" , "data" : "x" * 100 }, { "size" : "medium" , "data" : "x" * 1000 }, { "size" : "large" , "data" : "x" * 10000 } ] for payload in payloads: start_time = time.time() with self .client.post( function[ "url" ], json = payload, name = f "Payload Test - { function[ 'name' ] } " ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Payload test { function[ 'name' ] } ( { payload[ 'size' ] } ): { response_time :.0f} ms" ) else : print ( f "Payload test { function[ 'name' ] } ( { payload[ 'size' ] } ): ERROR { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_function_error_handling ( self ): """Test how functions handle errors""" function_key = random.choice( list ( self .functions.keys())) function = self .functions[function_key] # Test with invalid data to trigger errors error_payloads = [ { "invalid" : "data" , "trigger_error" : True }, { "malformed" : "json" }, None # No payload ] error_payload = random.choice(error_payloads) with self .client.post( function[ "url" ], json = error_payload, name = f "Error Test - { function[ 'name' ] } " ) as response: if response.status_code >= 400 : print ( f "Error test { function[ 'name' ] } : Properly returned { response.status_code } " ) elif response.status_code == 200 : print ( f "Error test { function[ 'name' ] } : Handled error gracefully" ) else : print ( f "Error test { function[ 'name' ] } : Unexpected response { response.status_code } " )