from locust import task, HttpUser import json class ContractTestUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Expected API contracts self .contracts = { "/api/users" : { "status_code" : 200 , "required_fields" : [ "id" , "name" , "email" ], "field_types" : { "id" : int , "name" : str , "email" : str } }, "/api/products" : { "status_code" : 200 , "required_fields" : [ "id" , "name" , "price" ], "field_types" : { "id" : int , "name" : str , "price" : ( int , float ) } }, "/api/orders" : { "status_code" : 200 , "required_fields" : [ "id" , "user_id" , "total" ], "field_types" : { "id" : int , "user_id" : int , "total" : ( int , float ) } } } @task ( 3 ) def test_users_contract ( self ): """Test users API contract""" endpoint = "/api/users" with self .client.get(endpoint, name = "Users Contract" ) as response: self .validate_contract(endpoint, response) @task ( 2 ) def test_products_contract ( self ): """Test products API contract""" endpoint = "/api/products" with self .client.get(endpoint, name = "Products Contract" ) as response: self .validate_contract(endpoint, response) @task ( 2 ) def test_orders_contract ( self ): """Test orders API contract""" endpoint = "/api/orders" with self .client.get(endpoint, name = "Orders Contract" ) as response: self .validate_contract(endpoint, response) @task ( 1 ) def test_single_user_contract ( self ): """Test single user API contract""" endpoint = "/api/users/1" with self .client.get(endpoint, name = "Single User Contract" ) as response: # Use same contract as users list but for single item if response.status_code == 200 : try : data = response.json() self .validate_single_item_schema(data, self .contracts[ "/api/users" ]) print ( "Single user contract: PASSED" ) except Exception as e: response.failure( f "Single user contract failed: { e } " ) elif response.status_code == 404 : print ( "Single user contract: User not found (acceptable)" ) else : response.failure( f "Unexpected status code: { response.status_code } " ) def validate_contract ( self , endpoint , response ): """Validate API response against contract""" if endpoint not in self .contracts: response.failure( f "No contract defined for { endpoint } " ) return contract = self .contracts[endpoint] # Check status code if response.status_code != contract[ "status_code" ]: response.failure( f "Status code mismatch: expected { contract[ 'status_code' ] } , got { response.status_code } " ) return # Parse JSON response try : data = response.json() except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "Invalid JSON response" ) return # Handle both single items and arrays if isinstance (data, list ): if len (data) > 0 : self .validate_single_item_schema(data[ 0 ], contract) print ( f "Contract validation for { endpoint } : PASSED (array with { len (data) } items)" ) else : self .validate_single_item_schema(data, contract) print ( f "Contract validation for { endpoint } : PASSED" ) def validate_single_item_schema ( self , item , contract ): """Validate a single item against the contract schema""" # Check required fields for field in contract[ "required_fields" ]: if field not in item: raise ValueError ( f "Missing required field: { field } " ) # Check field types for field, expected_type in contract[ "field_types" ].items(): if field in item: if not isinstance (item[field], expected_type): raise ValueError ( f "Field { field } has wrong type: expected { expected_type } , got { type (item[field]) } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_error_responses ( self ): """Test error response contracts""" # Test 404 response with self .client.get( "/api/users/99999" , name = "404 Error Contract" ) as response: if response.status_code == 404 : try : error_data = response.json() # Basic error response structure if "error" in error_data or "message" in error_data: print ( "404 error contract: PASSED" ) else : response.failure( "404 response missing error message" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "404 response not valid JSON" ) else : response.failure( f "Expected 404, got { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_post_contract ( self ): """Test POST request contract""" user_data = { "name" : "Test User" , "email" : "test@example.com" } with self .client.post( "/api/users" , json = user_data, name = "POST Contract" ) as response: if response.status_code in [ 201 , 200 ]: try : created_user = response.json() # Validate created user has required fields required_fields = [ "id" , "name" , "email" ] for field in required_fields: if field not in created_user: response.failure( f "Created user missing field: { field } " ) return # Validate the data we sent is reflected if created_user[ "name" ] != user_data[ "name" ]: response.failure( "Created user name doesn't match input" ) return if created_user[ "email" ] != user_data[ "email" ]: response.failure( "Created user email doesn't match input" ) return print ( "POST contract validation: PASSED" ) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure( "POST response not valid JSON" ) elif response.status_code == 400 : # Bad request is acceptable for validation errors print ( "POST contract: Validation error (acceptable)" ) else : response.failure( f "Unexpected POST status code: { response.status_code } " )