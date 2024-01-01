from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
class CMSTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Content types for testing
self.content_types = ["article", "page", "blog_post", "product"]
# Sample content data
self.content_samples = {
"article": {
"title": "Sample Article",
"content": "This is a sample article content for testing purposes.",
"tags": ["test", "article", "sample"]
},
"page": {
"title": "Test Page",
"content": "This is test page content with some sample text.",
"slug": "test-page"
},
"blog_post": {
"title": "Test Blog Post",
"content": "Sample blog post content for CMS testing.",
"category": "Technology"
}
}
# API endpoints
self.cms_endpoints = {
"content": "/api/content",
"publish": "/api/content/{id}/publish",
"search": "/api/content/search"
}
# Track created content for cleanup
self.created_content = []
@task(4)
def test_create_content(self):
"""Test creating new content"""
content_type = random.choice(self.content_types)
# Create content based on type
if content_type in self.content_samples:
content_data = self.content_samples[content_type].copy()
else:
content_data = {
"title": f"Test {content_type.title()}",
"content": f"Sample {content_type} content for testing."
}
content_data.update({
"type": content_type,
"status": "draft",
"author": "test_user"
})
with self.client.post(
self.cms_endpoints["content"],
json=content_data,
name="Create Content"
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 201]:
try:
result = response.json()
content_id = result.get("id")
if content_id:
self.created_content.append(content_id)
print(f"Created {content_type}: {content_id}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Content creation failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_update_content(self):
"""Test updating existing content"""
if not self.created_content:
return
content_id = random.choice(self.created_content)
update_data = {
"title": f"Updated Content {random.randint(100, 999)}",
"content": "This content has been updated for testing purposes.",
"last_modified": "2024-01-01T12:00:00Z"
}
with self.client.put(
f"{self.cms_endpoints['content']}/{content_id}",
json=update_data,
name="Update Content"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Updated content: {content_id}")
elif response.status_code == 404:
print(f"Content not found: {content_id}")
# Remove from our list
if content_id in self.created_content:
self.created_content.remove(content_id)
else:
response.failure(f"Content update failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_publish_content(self):
"""Test publishing content"""
if not self.created_content:
return
content_id = random.choice(self.created_content)
publish_data = {
"status": "published",
"publish_date": "2024-01-01T10:00:00Z"
}
publish_url = self.cms_endpoints["publish"].format(id=content_id)
with self.client.post(
publish_url,
json=publish_data,
name="Publish Content"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Published content: {content_id}")
elif response.status_code == 404:
print(f"Content not found for publishing: {content_id}")
if content_id in self.created_content:
self.created_content.remove(content_id)
else:
response.failure(f"Content publishing failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_retrieve_content(self):
"""Test retrieving content by ID"""
if not self.created_content:
return
content_id = random.choice(self.created_content)
with self.client.get(
f"{self.cms_endpoints['content']}/{content_id}",
name="Retrieve Content"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
content = response.json()
title = content.get("title", "Unknown")
status = content.get("status", "Unknown")
print(f"Retrieved content: {title} ({status})")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
elif response.status_code == 404:
print(f"Content not found: {content_id}")
if content_id in self.created_content:
self.created_content.remove(content_id)
else:
response.failure(f"Content retrieval failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_search_content(self):
"""Test content search functionality"""
search_terms = ["test", "sample", "article", "content"]
search_term = random.choice(search_terms)
search_params = {
"q": search_term,
"limit": 10,
"type": random.choice(self.content_types)
}
with self.client.get(
self.cms_endpoints["search"],
params=search_params,
name="Search Content"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
results = response.json()
# Handle different response formats
if isinstance(results, dict):
items = results.get("results", results.get("data", []))
total = results.get("total", len(items))
else:
items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
total = len(items)
print(f"Search '{search_term}': {len(items)} results")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Content search failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_list_content(self):
"""Test listing all content with pagination"""
list_params = {
"page": random.randint(1, 3),
"per_page": 20,
"status": random.choice(["all", "published", "draft"])
}
with self.client.get(
self.cms_endpoints["content"],
params=list_params,
name="List Content"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
if isinstance(data, dict):
items = data.get("content", data.get("data", []))
page = data.get("page", 1)
total = data.get("total", len(items))
else:
items = data if isinstance(data, list) else []
page = list_params["page"]
total = len(items)
print(f"Listed content: {len(items)} items, page {page}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Content listing failed: {response.status_code}")