# locust.py import json from locust import between, task from locust_plugins.users import WebSocketUser class GraphqlSubsUser ( WebSocketUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) host = "wss://api.yourdomain.com/graphql" def on_start ( self ): # Open WebSocket connection self .connect( "/graphql" ) # Initialize the subscription init_msg = { "type" : "connection_init" , "payload" : {}} self .send(json.dumps(init_msg)) self .receive() # Start subscription sub_msg = { "id" : "1" , "type" : "start" , "payload" : { "query" : "subscription { newMessage { content sender } }" } } self .send(json.dumps(sub_msg)) @task def listen ( self ): # Receive a subscription event event = self .receive() data = json.loads(event) print (data)