from locust import HttpUser, task, between import requests import json class PortalUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) # Simulated user wait time token_url = "https://login.microsoftonline.com/YOUR_TENANT_ID/oauth2/v2.0/token" client_id = "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" client_secret = "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET" scope = "https://graph.microsoft.com/.default" token = None headers = {} cookies = {} def on_start ( self ): """Fetch OAuth2 Token and store it for use in all requests.""" self .token = self .get_oauth_token() self .headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { self .token } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } # Initial request to fetch session cookies self .login_portal() def get_oauth_token ( self ): """Retrieve OAuth token from Azure AD.""" data = { "client_id" : self .client_id, "client_secret" : self .client_secret, "scope" : self .scope, "grant_type" : "client_credentials" , } response = requests.post( self .token_url, data = data) response.raise_for_status() # Ensure request succeeded return response.json().get( "access_token" ) def login_portal ( self ): """Initial request to portal to retrieve required cookies.""" response = self .client.get( "/login" , headers = self .headers) self .cookies.update(response.cookies.get_dict()) # Store cookies @task def perform_task ( self ): """Perform a simulated user action with correct authentication headers.""" self .headers[ "X-CSRF-Token" ] = self .cookies.get( "AspNetCore.Antiforgery" , "" ) response = self .client.get( "/dashboard" , headers = self .headers, cookies = self .cookies ) if "AspNetCore.Antiforgery" in response.cookies: self .cookies[ "AspNetCore.Antiforgery" ] = response.cookies[ "AspNetCore.Antiforgery" ] # Simulated POST action (e.g., event signup) self .client.post( "/event/signup" , headers = self .headers, cookies = self .cookies, json = { "event_id" : 123 } )