- Authenticate with Azure AD and obtain an access token.
- Store and reuse cookies (e.g.,
AspNetCore.Antiforgery,
AspNetCore.Cookies).
- Call endpoints with correct headers while handling stateful session data.
Example test script for LoadForgeThis script:
- Logs in to Azure AD using client credentials.
- Stores and manages cookies and tokens.
- Executes requests in a simulated user flow.
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import requests
import json
class PortalUser(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3) # Simulated user wait time
token_url = "https://login.microsoftonline.com/YOUR_TENANT_ID/oauth2/v2.0/token"
client_id = "YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
client_secret = "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET"
scope = "https://graph.microsoft.com/.default"
token = None
headers = {}
cookies = {}
def on_start(self):
"""Fetch OAuth2 Token and store it for use in all requests."""
self.token = self.get_oauth_token()
self.headers = {
"Authorization": f"Bearer {self.token}",
"Content-Type": "application/json",
}
# Initial request to fetch session cookies
self.login_portal()
def get_oauth_token(self):
"""Retrieve OAuth token from Azure AD."""
data = {
"client_id": self.client_id,
"client_secret": self.client_secret,
"scope": self.scope,
"grant_type": "client_credentials",
}
response = requests.post(self.token_url, data=data)
response.raise_for_status() # Ensure request succeeded
return response.json().get("access_token")
def login_portal(self):
"""Initial request to portal to retrieve required cookies."""
response = self.client.get("/login", headers=self.headers)
self.cookies.update(response.cookies.get_dict()) # Store cookies
@task
def perform_task(self):
"""Perform a simulated user action with correct authentication headers."""
self.headers["X-CSRF-Token"] = self.cookies.get("AspNetCore.Antiforgery", "")
response = self.client.get(
"/dashboard",
headers=self.headers,
cookies=self.cookies
)
if "AspNetCore.Antiforgery" in response.cookies:
self.cookies["AspNetCore.Antiforgery"] = response.cookies["AspNetCore.Antiforgery"]
# Simulated POST action (e.g., event signup)
self.client.post(
"/event/signup",
headers=self.headers,
cookies=self.cookies,
json={"event_id": 123}
)
Key Features
-
OAuth2 Token Handling
- Retrieves an access token from Azure AD.
- Uses client credentials flow (modify if using user authentication).
-
Session Management
- Stores ASP.NET Core antiforgery tokens and cookies dynamically.
- Ensures requests include required headers.
-
User Flow Simulation
- Starts with a login request to set up cookies.
- Calls
/dashboard(or another resource) with authentication headers.
- Simulates an event signup to test form submissions.
Modifications for Your Portal
- Update Azure AD settings (replace
YOUR_TENANT_ID,
YOUR_CLIENT_ID, etc.).
- Change request endpoints (
/login,
/dashboard,
/event/signup) to match your portal.
- Modify authentication grant type if using authorization code flow.