Send a login request to get an authorization token for the rest of your test

Certain applications require a request in order to get an authentication token. This is common with APIs or SPAs.

With LoadForge you can easily set any headers you need by tweaking your get() or post() calls to include a header set.

Below is a partial test (just the on_start section) that shows how to set an authorization (or really any) header based on response content at launch with your load test.

Naturally, you would not do all of these. They are 3 examples of getting a Bearer token in different ways.

​ Code snippets

These are just partial examples from a test. You may use the wizard or another example template and copy paste these into your test.

Copy Ask AI from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task import requests class UserBehavior ( TaskSet ): def on_start ( self ): # Send login request response = requests.post( "http://mysite.com/login" , { "username" : "user" , "password" : "pass" }) # THEN set "token" from response header self .client.headers.update({ "Authorization" : response.headers.get( "token" )}) # OR set "token" from response cookies self .client.cookies.set( "Authorization" , response.cookies.get( "token" )) # OR set "token" from response body token = response.json().get( "token" ) self .client.headers.update({ "Authorization" : token}) # continue the rest of your test