import random

from locust import HttpUser, task, between

class Llama3ChatUser ( HttpUser ):

wait_time = between( 1 , 5 )

QUESTIONS = [

"What is the capital of France?" ,

"Translate 'Hello, how are you?' into Spanish." ,

"Who wrote 'Pride and Prejudice'?" ,

"What's 13 multiplied by 17?" ,

"Name three benefits of a vegan diet." ,

"Give me a quick summary of the plot of '1984'." ,

"Explain the concept of machine learning in simple terms." ,

"What are the main differences between Python and JavaScript?" ,

"How does photosynthesis work?" ,

"What are some tips for effective time management?"

]

@task

def chat_completion ( self ):

question = random.choice( self . QUESTIONS )

# Used to show a preview of the question in LF

preview = (question[: 20 ] + "..." ) if len (question) > 20 else question

payload = {

"model" : "llama3.3-70b-instruct" ,

"messages" : [{ "role" : "user" , "content" : question}],

"stream" : False ,

"include_functions_info" : False ,

"include_retrieval_info" : False ,

"include_guardrails_info" : False

}

headers = {

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

"Authorization" : f "Bearer { self .api_token } "

}

with self .client.post(

"/api/v1/chat/completions" ,

json = payload,

headers = headers,

name = f "chat: { preview } " ,

catch_response = True

) as response:

if response.status_code == 200 :

response.success()

else :

response.failure( f "Status { response.status_code } " )

def on_start ( self ):

# Set your DigitalOcean AI API token here