A guide on how to load test a GraphQL based API, featuring the SpaceX API as an illustrative example.

LoadForge makes testing GraphQL APIs straightforward by utilizing standard HTTP POST requests to send GraphQL queries.

This guide demonstrates how to create a load test to query the missions from the publicly available SpaceX GraphQL API. The examples provided here can be adapted to test any GraphQL API, including authentication scenarios.

​ Basic Example

Here’s a fundamental example showing a standard GraphQL query that requests the mission IDs and names from the SpaceX API:

Copy Ask AI { missions { id name } }

The following example shows how to implement this query for use in a LoadForge test, demonstrating the straightforward integration of GraphQL queries.

Copy Ask AI import time from locust import HttpUser, task, between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 3 , 5 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ): query = ''' { missions { id name } } ''' response = self .client.post( "/graphql" , name = "GraphQL" , json = { "query" : query } )

​ Authenticating GraphQL Requests

Many GraphQL APIs require authentication. The following example shows how to set custom headers for authentication:

Copy Ask AI response = self .client.post( "/graphql" , name = "GraphQL" , headers = { "Accept" : "application/graphql" , "Authorization" : "<Authorization-Token>" }, json = { "query" : query} )

For dynamic authorization token retrieval, the on_start method can automate this process, ensuring all requests include the required authentication header:

Copy Ask AI def on_start ( self ): # Send a login request response = requests.post( "http://mysite.com/login" , { "username" : "user" , "password" : "pass" }) # Extract the "token" from the response header self .client.headers.update({ 'Authorization' : response.headers.get( 'token' )})

​ Locust Test Script (locust.py)

Copy Ask AI # locust.py import time from locust import HttpUser, between, task class GraphQLUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) host = "https://api.spacex.land/graphql" def on_start ( self ): # Optionally disable SSL verification self .client.verify = False @task def fetch_missions ( self ): query = """ { missions { id name } } """ self .client.post( "/" , name = "GraphQL Query" , json = { "query" : query} )