from locust import HttpUser, task, between import random import time import json from datetime import datetime, timezone class MultiRegionUser ( HttpUser ): """Simulate users from different geographic regions""" wait_time = between( 1 , 3 ) def on_start ( self ): """Initialize region-specific configuration""" # Simulate different regional characteristics self .region_profiles = { 'us_east' : { 'timezone' : 'America/New_York' , 'language' : 'en-US' , 'currency' : 'USD' , 'expected_latency' : 50 , # ms baseline 'peak_hours' : [ 9 , 10 , 11 , 14 , 15 , 16 ] }, 'us_west' : { 'timezone' : 'America/Los_Angeles' , 'language' : 'en-US' , 'currency' : 'USD' , 'expected_latency' : 80 , 'peak_hours' : [ 9 , 10 , 11 , 14 , 15 , 16 ] }, 'europe' : { 'timezone' : 'Europe/London' , 'language' : 'en-GB' , 'currency' : 'EUR' , 'expected_latency' : 120 , 'peak_hours' : [ 8 , 9 , 10 , 13 , 14 , 15 ] }, 'asia_pacific' : { 'timezone' : 'Asia/Singapore' , 'language' : 'en-SG' , 'currency' : 'SGD' , 'expected_latency' : 200 , 'peak_hours' : [ 9 , 10 , 11 , 14 , 15 , 16 ] } } # Select random region profile self .current_region = random.choice( list ( self .region_profiles.keys())) self .profile = self .region_profiles[ self .current_region] # Set region-specific headers self .client.headers.update({ 'Accept-Language' : self .profile[ 'language' ], 'X-User-Region' : self .current_region, 'X-Currency' : self .profile[ 'currency' ], 'X-Timezone' : self .profile[ 'timezone' ] }) # Track latency measurements self .latency_measurements = [] print ( f "User initialized for region: { self .current_region } " ) @task ( 3 ) def test_api_latency ( self ): """Test API response times and validate against regional expectations""" start_time = time.time() with self .client.get( "/api/v1/data" , name = f "API Latency - { self .current_region } " , catch_response = True ) as response: latency = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 # Convert to ms self .latency_measurements.append(latency) if response.status_code == 200 : # Validate latency against regional expectations expected_max = self .profile[ 'expected_latency' ] * 2 # Allow 2x baseline if latency <= expected_max: response.success() print ( f "Good latency from { self .current_region } : { latency :.1f} ms" ) else : response.failure( f "High latency from { self .current_region } : { latency :.1f} ms (expected < { expected_max } ms)" ) else : response.failure( f "API request failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_cdn_performance ( self ): """Test CDN content delivery performance""" # Test different types of content content_types = [ { 'path' : '/static/images/hero.jpg' , 'type' : 'image' }, { 'path' : '/static/css/main.css' , 'type' : 'css' }, { 'path' : '/static/js/app.js' , 'type' : 'javascript' }, { 'path' : '/api/v1/config.json' , 'type' : 'json' } ] content = random.choice(content_types) start_time = time.time() with self .client.get( content[ 'path' ], name = f "CDN { content[ 'type' ] } - { self .current_region } " , catch_response = True ) as response: download_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200 : # Check for CDN headers cdn_headers = [ 'X-Cache' , 'CF-Cache-Status' , 'X-Served-By' , 'X-CDN' ] cdn_hit = any (header in response.headers for header in cdn_headers) if cdn_hit: print ( f "CDN hit for { content[ 'type' ] } from { self .current_region } : { download_time :.1f} ms" ) response.success() else : print ( f "CDN miss for { content[ 'type' ] } from { self .current_region } : { download_time :.1f} ms" ) response.success() # Still successful, just noting CDN status else : response.failure( f "CDN content failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 2 ) def test_regional_content ( self ): """Test region-specific content delivery""" regional_endpoints = [ f "/api/v1/content/regional?region= { self .current_region } " , f "/api/v1/pricing?currency= { self .profile[ 'currency' ] } " , f "/api/v1/localization?lang= { self .profile[ 'language' ] } " ] endpoint = random.choice(regional_endpoints) with self .client.get( endpoint, name = f "Regional Content - { self .current_region } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : data = response.json() # Validate region-specific content if 'currency' in data and data[ 'currency' ] == self .profile[ 'currency' ]: print ( f "Correct currency for { self .current_region } : { data[ 'currency' ] } " ) if 'language' in data and data[ 'language' ] == self .profile[ 'language' ]: print ( f "Correct language for { self .current_region } : { data[ 'language' ] } " ) response.success() except json.JSONDecodeError: response.success() # Content might not be JSON else : response.failure( f "Regional content failed: { response.status_code } " ) @task ( 1 ) def test_regional_failover ( self ): """Test regional failover mechanisms""" # Simulate accessing primary and backup regional endpoints endpoints = [ f "/api/v1/health/region/ { self .current_region } " , f "/api/v1/status/regional" ] for endpoint in endpoints: with self .client.get( endpoint, name = f "Regional Failover - { self .current_region } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : try : health_data = response.json() if health_data.get( 'status' ) == 'healthy' : print ( f "Regional health check passed for { self .current_region } " ) response.success() break # Primary region is healthy else : print ( f "Regional health degraded for { self .current_region } " ) continue # Try backup except json.JSONDecodeError: response.success() # Health check might return simple text break else : print ( f "Regional endpoint failed: { response.status_code } " ) continue # Try next endpoint def on_stop ( self ): """Report latency statistics for this region""" if self .latency_measurements: avg_latency = sum ( self .latency_measurements) / len ( self .latency_measurements) min_latency = min ( self .latency_measurements) max_latency = max ( self .latency_measurements) print ( f "Region { self .current_region } latency stats:" ) print ( f " Average: { avg_latency :.1f} ms" ) print ( f " Min: { min_latency :.1f} ms" ) print ( f " Max: { max_latency :.1f} ms" ) print ( f " Expected baseline: { self .profile[ 'expected_latency' ] } ms" ) class RegionalLoadPatternUser ( MultiRegionUser ): """Simulate realistic regional load patterns based on business hours""" def on_start ( self ): super ().on_start() # Adjust request frequency based on regional business hours current_hour = datetime.now().hour if current_hour in self .profile[ 'peak_hours' ]: self .wait_time = between( 0.5 , 1.5 ) # Higher frequency during peak print ( f "Peak hours for { self .current_region } - increased load" ) else : self .wait_time = between( 2 , 5 ) # Lower frequency during off-peak print ( f "Off-peak hours for { self .current_region } - reduced load" ) @task ( 4 ) def simulate_business_hours_activity ( self ): """Simulate typical business hours activity patterns""" current_hour = datetime.now().hour if current_hour in self .profile[ 'peak_hours' ]: # Peak hours - more intensive operations operations = [ '/api/v1/dashboard' , '/api/v1/reports/generate' , '/api/v1/transactions' , '/api/v1/analytics' ] else : # Off-peak - lighter operations operations = [ '/api/v1/status' , '/api/v1/notifications' , '/api/v1/settings' ] operation = random.choice(operations) with self .client.get( operation, name = f "Business Hours Activity - { self .current_region } " , catch_response = True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200 : response.success() else : response.failure( f "Business hours operation failed: { response.status_code } " )