import random

from locust import HttpUser, between, task

from pyquery import PyQuery

class AwesomeUser ( HttpUser ):

# Simulated user behavior indicates a longer wait time (from 10 to 600 seconds)

# between pages due to the considerable content present on each page.

wait_time = between( 10 , 600 )

def on_start ( self ):

# Initial delay ensures users don't access the site all at once.

self .wait()

# The starting point for all users is assumed to be the index page.

self .index_page()

self .urls_on_current_page = self .toc_urls

@task ( 10 )

def index_page ( self ):

r = self .client.get( "/" )

pq = PyQuery(r.content)

link_elements = pq( ".toctree-wrapper a.internal" )

self .toc_urls = [l.attrib[ "href" ] for l in link_elements]

@task ( 50 )

def load_page ( self ):

url = random.choice( self .toc_urls)

r = self .client.get(url)

pq = PyQuery(r.content)

link_elements = pq( "a.internal" )

self .urls_on_current_page = [l.attrib[ "href" ] for l in link_elements]

@task ( 30 )

def load_sub_page ( self ):

url = random.choice( self .urls_on_current_page)