from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
class FormValidationUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Common form endpoints to test
self.forms = {
"/contact": {
"required_fields": ["name", "email", "message"],
"optional_fields": ["phone", "company"],
"validation_rules": {
"email": "email_format",
"phone": "phone_format"
}
},
"/signup": {
"required_fields": ["username", "email", "password"],
"optional_fields": ["first_name", "last_name"],
"validation_rules": {
"email": "email_format",
"password": "min_length_8",
"username": "alphanumeric"
}
},
"/profile": {
"required_fields": ["first_name", "last_name"],
"optional_fields": ["bio", "website", "location"],
"validation_rules": {
"website": "url_format",
"bio": "max_length_500"
}
}
}
# Test data for validation
self.test_data = {
"valid": {
"name": "John Doe",
"first_name": "John",
"last_name": "Doe",
"email": "john@example.com",
"username": "johndoe123",
"password": "SecurePass123!",
"phone": "+1-555-123-4567",
"message": "This is a test message",
"website": "https://example.com",
"bio": "Software developer with 5 years experience"
},
"invalid": {
"email": ["invalid-email", "@example.com", "test@", "plaintext"],
"password": ["123", "short", ""],
"phone": ["123", "invalid-phone", ""],
"website": ["not-a-url", "ftp://invalid", ""],
"username": ["", "user@name", "user name", "a"]
}
}
@task(4)
def test_valid_form_submission(self):
"""Test form submission with valid data"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
form_config = self.forms[form_path]
# Build valid form data
form_data = {}
# Add required fields
for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
if field in self.test_data["valid"]:
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
# Add some optional fields
for field in form_config["optional_fields"]:
if field in self.test_data["valid"] and random.choice([True, False]):
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data=form_data,
name=f"Valid Form - {form_path}"
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
print(f"Valid form submission {form_path}: SUCCESS ({response.status_code})")
# Check for success indicators
if response.status_code == 200:
success_indicators = ["success", "thank you", "submitted", "received"]
response_text = response.text.lower()
success_found = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in success_indicators)
if success_found:
print(f"Success message detected in {form_path}")
else:
print(f"No clear success message in {form_path}")
elif response.status_code == 400:
print(f"Valid form submission {form_path}: Validation error (unexpected)")
response.failure("Valid data rejected")
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_missing_required_fields(self):
"""Test form submission with missing required fields"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
form_config = self.forms[form_path]
if not form_config["required_fields"]:
return # Skip if no required fields
# Build form data missing one required field
form_data = {}
missing_field = random.choice(form_config["required_fields"])
for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
if field != missing_field and field in self.test_data["valid"]:
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data=form_data,
name=f"Missing Field - {form_path}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 400:
print(f"Missing field test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({missing_field})")
# Check for error message about missing field
if response.text:
error_indicators = ["required", "missing", "field", missing_field]
response_text = response.text.lower()
error_found = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in error_indicators)
if error_found:
print(f"Error message detected for missing {missing_field}")
else:
print(f"No clear error message for missing {missing_field}")
elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
print(f"Missing field test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted")
response.failure(f"Form accepted without required field: {missing_field}")
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_invalid_field_formats(self):
"""Test form submission with invalid field formats"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
form_config = self.forms[form_path]
# Find a field with validation rules
validation_fields = list(form_config.get("validation_rules", {}).keys())
if not validation_fields:
return # Skip if no validation rules
test_field = random.choice(validation_fields)
# Build form data with invalid value for test field
form_data = {}
# Add required fields (valid values)
for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
if field == test_field:
# Use invalid value for test field
if test_field in self.test_data["invalid"]:
form_data[field] = random.choice(self.test_data["invalid"][test_field])
else:
form_data[field] = "invalid_value"
elif field in self.test_data["valid"]:
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data=form_data,
name=f"Invalid Format - {form_path}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 400:
print(f"Invalid format test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({test_field})")
# Check for specific validation error
validation_keywords = ["invalid", "format", "valid", test_field]
response_text = response.text.lower()
error_found = any(keyword in response_text for keyword in validation_keywords)
if error_found:
print(f"Validation error message detected for {test_field}")
else:
print(f"No clear validation error for {test_field}")
elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
print(f"Invalid format test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted")
response.failure(f"Invalid {test_field} format accepted")
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_empty_form_submission(self):
"""Test form submission with completely empty data"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data={},
name=f"Empty Form - {form_path}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 400:
print(f"Empty form test {form_path}: Correctly rejected")
# Check for multiple field errors
error_indicators = ["required", "missing", "field", "empty"]
response_text = response.text.lower()
error_count = sum(1 for indicator in error_indicators if indicator in response_text)
if error_count >= 2:
print(f"Multiple validation errors detected (good)")
else:
print(f"Limited error feedback for empty form")
elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
print(f"Empty form test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted")
response.failure("Empty form accepted")
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_field_length_limits(self):
"""Test form fields with length limits"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
form_config = self.forms[form_path]
# Test with very long values
long_values = {
"name": "A" * 1000,
"email": "a" * 500 + "@example.com",
"message": "This is a very long message. " * 100,
"bio": "Long bio content. " * 200,
"username": "a" * 500
}
# Build form data with one long field
form_data = {}
test_field = None
for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
if field in long_values:
form_data[field] = long_values[field]
test_field = field
break
elif field in self.test_data["valid"]:
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
if not test_field:
return # Skip if no testable field
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data=form_data,
name=f"Length Limit - {form_path}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 400:
print(f"Length limit test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({test_field})")
# Check for length-related error
length_keywords = ["long", "length", "limit", "maximum", "characters"]
response_text = response.text.lower()
length_error = any(keyword in response_text for keyword in length_keywords)
if length_error:
print(f"Length validation error detected for {test_field}")
else:
print(f"Generic error for length violation on {test_field}")
elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
print(f"Length limit test {form_path}: Accepted (no length limit)")
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_special_characters(self):
"""Test form handling of special characters"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
form_config = self.forms[form_path]
# Special characters to test
special_chars = {
"name": "John O'Connor-Smith",
"message": "Test with <script>alert('xss')</script> and special chars: àáâãäå",
"bio": "Bio with émojis 🚀 and spëcial chars",
"company": "Smith & Jones Co., Ltd."
}
# Build form data with special characters
form_data = {}
for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
if field in special_chars:
form_data[field] = special_chars[field]
elif field in self.test_data["valid"]:
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data=form_data,
name=f"Special Chars - {form_path}"
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 201, 302, 400]:
print(f"Special chars test {form_path}: {response.status_code}")
# Check that dangerous content is handled
if "<script>" in response.text:
response.failure("Potential XSS vulnerability - script tag in response")
print("WARNING: Script tag found in response")
else:
print("Special characters handled safely")
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_form_csrf_protection(self):
"""Test CSRF protection on forms"""
form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
# First, get the form to check for CSRF token
with self.client.get(form_path, name=f"Get Form - {form_path}") as get_response:
if get_response.status_code == 200:
# Look for CSRF token in response
csrf_indicators = ["csrf", "token", "_token", "authenticity_token"]
response_text = get_response.text.lower()
has_csrf = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in csrf_indicators)
if has_csrf:
print(f"CSRF protection detected on {form_path}")
# Try to submit without CSRF token
form_data = {}
form_config = self.forms[form_path]
for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
if field in self.test_data["valid"]:
form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
with self.client.post(
form_path,
data=form_data,
name=f"CSRF Test - {form_path}"
) as post_response:
if post_response.status_code == 403:
print(f"CSRF protection working - request blocked")
elif post_response.status_code == 400:
print(f"CSRF protection may be working - validation error")
else:
print(f"CSRF test result: {post_response.status_code}")
else:
print(f"No obvious CSRF protection on {form_path}")