This guide shows how to test cache systems with common operations like get, set, delete, and cache invalidation scenarios.

Use Cases

  • Test cache performance and response times
  • Validate cache hit/miss ratios and behavior
  • Test cache expiration and TTL functionality
  • Check cache invalidation and consistency

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
import time

class CacheTestUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Cache endpoints
        self.cache_endpoints = {
            "get": "/api/cache/{key}",
            "set": "/api/cache/{key}",
            "delete": "/api/cache/{key}",
            "flush": "/api/cache/flush"
        }
        
        # Test data for caching
        self.cache_keys = [
            "user_profile_",
            "product_data_",
            "session_info_",
            "config_setting_",
            "analytics_data_"
        ]
        
        # Test values of different sizes
        self.test_values = {
            "small": {"name": "test", "value": 123},
            "medium": {"data": "x" * 1000, "timestamp": int(time.time())},
            "large": {"content": "y" * 10000, "metadata": {"size": "large", "created": int(time.time())}}
        }
        
        # TTL values for testing
        self.ttl_values = [60, 300, 900, 3600]  # 1min, 5min, 15min, 1hour

    def generate_cache_key(self):
        """Generate a random cache key"""
        prefix = random.choice(self.cache_keys)
        suffix = random.randint(1000, 9999)
        return f"{prefix}{suffix}"

    @task(4)
    def test_cache_set(self):
        """Test setting cache values"""
        cache_key = self.generate_cache_key()
        value_size = random.choice(["small", "medium", "large"])
        test_value = self.test_values[value_size].copy()
        ttl = random.choice(self.ttl_values)
        
        cache_data = {
            "value": test_value,
            "ttl": ttl
        }
        
        set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key)
        
        with self.client.post(
            set_url,
            json=cache_data,
            name="Cache Set"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    success = result.get("success", True)
                    
                    print(f"Cache set: {cache_key} ({value_size}, TTL: {ttl}s)")
                    
                    if not success:
                        response.failure("Cache set reported failure")
                    
                    # Test immediate retrieval
                    self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=True)
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    print(f"Cache set: {cache_key} (no JSON response)")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Cache set failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(5)
    def test_cache_get(self):
        """Test getting cache values (mix of hits and misses)"""
        # Mix of potentially existing and non-existing keys
        if random.choice([True, False]):
            cache_key = self.generate_cache_key()  # Likely miss
        else:
            cache_key = f"{random.choice(self.cache_keys)}{random.randint(1000, 1100)}"  # Possible hit
        
        self._test_cache_get(cache_key)

    def _test_cache_get(self, cache_key, expect_hit=False):
        """Helper method to test cache retrieval"""
        get_url = self.cache_endpoints["get"].format(key=cache_key)
        
        with self.client.get(
            get_url,
            name="Cache Get"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    
                    hit = result.get("hit", True)
                    cached_value = result.get("value")
                    ttl_remaining = result.get("ttl_remaining")
                    
                    if hit:
                        print(f"Cache hit: {cache_key} (TTL: {ttl_remaining}s)")
                    else:
                        print(f"Cache miss: {cache_key}")
                    
                    if expect_hit and not hit:
                        response.failure(f"Expected cache hit but got miss: {cache_key}")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"Cache miss (404): {cache_key}")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Cache get failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_cache_delete(self):
        """Test deleting cache entries"""
        cache_key = f"{random.choice(self.cache_keys)}{random.randint(1000, 1100)}"
        
        delete_url = self.cache_endpoints["delete"].format(key=cache_key)
        
        with self.client.delete(
            delete_url,
            name="Cache Delete"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 204]:
                print(f"Cache delete: {cache_key}")
                
                # Verify deletion by trying to get the key
                self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=False)
                
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"Cache delete (not found): {cache_key}")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Cache delete failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_cache_update(self):
        """Test updating existing cache entries"""
        cache_key = self.generate_cache_key()
        
        # First, set a value
        initial_value = {"data": "initial", "version": 1}
        cache_data = {"value": initial_value, "ttl": 300}
        
        set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key)
        
        with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set Initial") as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                # Update the value
                updated_value = {"data": "updated", "version": 2}
                update_data = {"value": updated_value, "ttl": 600}
                
                with self.client.post(
                    set_url,
                    json=update_data,
                    name="Cache Update"
                ) as update_response:
                    if update_response.status_code == 200:
                        print(f"Cache updated: {cache_key}")
                        
                        # Verify the update
                        self._verify_cache_value(cache_key, updated_value)
                    else:
                        response.failure(f"Cache update failed: {update_response.status_code}")

    def _verify_cache_value(self, cache_key, expected_value):
        """Helper method to verify cached value"""
        get_url = self.cache_endpoints["get"].format(key=cache_key)
        
        with self.client.get(get_url, name="Cache Verify") as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    cached_value = result.get("value")
                    
                    if cached_value == expected_value:
                        print(f"Cache verification successful: {cache_key}")
                    else:
                        print(f"Cache value mismatch: {cache_key}")
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    print(f"Cache verify failed: invalid JSON")

    @task(1)
    def test_cache_ttl_expiration(self):
        """Test cache TTL expiration"""
        cache_key = f"ttl_test_{random.randint(10000, 99999)}"
        short_ttl = 5  # 5 seconds
        
        test_value = {"data": "ttl_test", "timestamp": int(time.time())}
        cache_data = {"value": test_value, "ttl": short_ttl}
        
        set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key)
        
        with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set TTL") as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                print(f"TTL test: {cache_key} set with {short_ttl}s TTL")
                
                # Immediate check (should hit)
                self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=True)

    @task(1)
    def test_cache_bulk_operations(self):
        """Test bulk cache operations"""
        num_keys = random.randint(3, 6)
        bulk_keys = [f"bulk_{i}_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}" for i in range(num_keys)]
        
        # Bulk set
        for i, key in enumerate(bulk_keys):
            test_value = {"bulk_index": i, "data": f"bulk_data_{i}"}
            cache_data = {"value": test_value, "ttl": 300}
            
            set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=key)
            
            with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Bulk Cache Set") as response:
                if response.status_code != 200:
                    response.failure(f"Bulk set failed for key: {key}")
        
        print(f"Bulk set completed: {num_keys} keys")
        
        # Bulk get - retrieve some of the keys
        for key in random.sample(bulk_keys, min(3, len(bulk_keys))):
            self._test_cache_get(key, expect_hit=True)

    @task(1)
    def test_cache_statistics(self):
        """Test cache statistics and monitoring"""
        stats_url = "/api/cache/stats"
        
        with self.client.get(
            stats_url,
            name="Cache Statistics"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    stats = response.json()
                    
                    hit_rate = stats.get("hit_rate", 0)
                    total_keys = stats.get("total_keys", 0)
                    memory_usage = stats.get("memory_usage_mb", 0)
                    
                    print(f"Cache stats: {hit_rate:.1f}% hit rate, {total_keys} keys, {memory_usage}MB")
                    
                    # Basic validation
                    if hit_rate < 0 or hit_rate > 100:
                        response.failure(f"Invalid hit rate: {hit_rate}")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print("Cache statistics not available")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Cache statistics failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

  1. Replace cache endpoints with your actual cache API URLs
  2. Update cache key patterns to match your application’s naming conventions
  3. Adjust TTL values based on your caching strategy
  4. Configure test data sizes appropriate for your use case

What This Tests

  • Cache Set: Tests storing data in cache with TTL
  • Cache Get: Tests retrieving cached data (hits and misses)
  • Cache Delete: Tests removing cached entries
  • Cache Update: Tests updating existing cached values
  • TTL Expiration: Tests time-based cache expiration
  • Bulk Operations: Tests multiple cache operations
  • Cache Statistics: Tests cache monitoring and metrics

Best Practices

  • Test realistic data sizes and access patterns
  • Monitor cache hit/miss ratios during load testing
  • Test cache behavior under high concurrency
  • Validate TTL and expiration functionality
  • Test cache invalidation strategies

Common Issues

  • Memory Limits: Cache may evict entries when memory is full
  • TTL Precision: TTL expiration timing may vary slightly
  • Concurrency: Race conditions in high-concurrency scenarios
  • Network Latency: Cache performance affected by network conditions
