OverviewgRPC supports streaming RPCs—client-side, server-side, and bidirectional streams—over HTTP/2. Locust with
GrpcUser can simulate these streaming calls to measure performance under load.
Locust Test Script (locust.py)
# locust.py
from locust import task, between
from locust_plugins.users import GrpcUser
import streaming_pb2
class StreamingUser(GrpcUser):
host = "grpc.server.com:50051"
wait_time = between(1, 2)
@task
def client_stream(self):
requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(10))
response = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/ClientStream")
_ = response.value
@task
def server_stream(self):
request = streaming_pb2.Empty()
responses = self.call(request, "/streaming.StreamService/ServerStream")
for msg in responses:
_ = msg.value
@task
def bidi_stream(self):
requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(5))
responses = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/BidiStream")
for msg in responses:
_ = msg.value
Notes:
- Generate gRPC code via
protocwith streaming definitions.
- Install dependencies:
locust-plugins,
grpcio,
grpcio-toolsif you wish to test locally.