You can easily set any headers you need by tweaking your get() or post() calls to include a header set. This is commonly used for authentication on an API (see api examples

The examples below show two methods of setting headers. You can set any key-value headers you need with LoadForge.

Below we set our POST requests Content-Type to application/vnd.api+json and the GET request to application/json within the same test.

Copy Ask AI self .client.post( "/login" , data = json.dumps(payload), headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/vnd.api+json" } ) self .client.get( "/api/test" , headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" })

​ Global Headers

You can also set headers globally by defining the on_start() section as shown below. This will ensure ALL requests have the custom header added.

Copy Ask AI def on_start ( self ): self .client.headers.update({ 'Authorization' : 'Bearer xxx' })

Copy Ask AI def on_start ( self ): self .client.headers.update({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' })

​ Custom Host Header

Sometimes you need set a custom host header, for example if you are testing against an IP address or a non-standard port. You can do this by setting the Host header:

Copy Ask AI def on_start ( self ): self .client.headers.update({ 'Host' : 'www.loadforge.com' })

Or, on a single get/post request:

Copy Ask AI self .client.get( "/api/test" , headers = { "Host" : "www.loadforge.com" })

These are just partial examples from a test. You may use the wizard or another example template and copy paste these into your test.