Test that logs in and then requests a profile page.

LoadForge allows you to login to any website, and then browse the site as a logged in user (or set of users).

This example test posts to a login page when it starts, then requests /profile and some static content normally. This is a great example for logging into a site and then requesting content after login.

The on_start definition will be run once by each individual simulated user. So they all login first, and then execute your various tests.

LoadForge will automatically keep sessions, meaning you can login and then browse the site like a browser would.

​ Basic code example

Copy Ask AI import time from locust import HttpUser, task, between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ): def on_start ( self ): # Form post to /login with email and password self .client.post( "/login" , { 'email' : 'user@domain.com' , 'password' : 'passw0rd' }) @task ( 2 ) def profiles ( self ): self .client.get( "/profile" ) @task ( 1 ) def statics ( self ): self .client.get( "/img/logo.png" ) self .client.get( "/css/styles.css" ) self .client.get( "/js/scripts.js" )

​ Advanced code example

This test starts with a login and a request to the index page of the site. It then finds all anchor tags (a href) and randomly browses through them.

Copy Ask AI import random from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task from pyquery import PyQuery class AwesomeUser ( HttpUser ): def login ( self ): self .client.post( "/login" , { "username" : "EXAMPLE_USER" , "password" : "PASSWORD" }) def index_page ( self ): r = self .client.get( "/" ) pq = PyQuery(r.content) link_elements = pq( "a" ) self .toc_urls = [] for l in link_elements: if "href" in l.attrib: self .toc_urls.append(l.attrib[ "href" ]) def on_start ( self ): self .login() self .index_page() @task def load_page ( self ): url = random.choice( self .toc_urls) r = self .client.get(url)

​ Using basic authentication

You can easily login using basic auth with any LoadForge request by adding the auth parameter to your get or post request object. This example demonstrates logging in as user1 with password password1.

This guide includes two examples: a POST request with data and a GET request with authentication.

Copy Ask AI import time from locust import HttpUser, task, between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 3 , 5 ) @task def login_samples ( self ): self .client.get( "/myUrl" , auth = ( "user1" , "password1" )) self .client.post( "/myUrl" , data = { "item" : "123" }, auth = ( "user1" , "password1" ))

In addition, you can also use the on_start definition to globally set them:

Copy Ask AI from locust import HttpUser, task, between import base64 class WebsiteUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 1 , 2 ) def on_start ( self ): username = "user1" password = "password1" credentials = f " { username } : { password } " encoded_credentials = base64.b64encode(credentials.encode( "utf-8" )).decode( "utf-8" ) self .client.headers.update({ "Authorization" : f "Basic { encoded_credentials } " }) @task def index ( self ): self .client.get( "/" ) @task def dashboard ( self ): self .client.get( "/dashboard" )

​ CSRF tokens

For login pages that require CSRF protection, see the session cookie management guide for detailed implementation. to Handling CSRF