Learn how to validate response content and ensure timely responses using LoadForge.

In typical scenarios, LoadForge would treat any valid HTTP response code as a success. However, there might be situations where you need to ensure that the response not only returns a valid HTTP code but also contains a specific string or conforms to a certain response time.

In this guide, we will illustrate how to ensure a response contains the word “Success” and also demonstrate how to flag a test as failed if the response time exceeds 0.5 seconds. Monitoring and validating actual response times and content can be crucial to ensure that your web application or service meets performance criteria.

​ Verifying Response Content and Timings

Here is an example that demonstrates how to monitor the actual timings around a response. Using LoadForge, you can inspect the response content, review headers, monitor timings, and more. This code snippet would report a failure in your LoadForge test if the response does not meet the set criteria.

​ Code Snippet

Copy Ask AI import time from locust import HttpUser, task, between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 3 , 5 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ): with self .client.get( "/" , catch_response = True ) as response: if "Success" not in response.text: response.failure( "Expected response content not found" ) elif response.elapsed.total_seconds() > 0.5 : response.failure( "Response took longer than expected" )

​ Setting Request Timeouts

Another approach to ensure your tests are accurate and realistic is to set timeouts on your client requests. This ensures that if a response takes longer than the specified timeout, it’s flagged as a failure.

​ Example with Timeouts

Copy Ask AI from locust import HttpUser, task, between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ): wait_time = between( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ): self .client.get( '/page1' , timeout = 10 ) # A max of 10 seconds for this request self .client.get( '/page2' , timeout = 5 ) # A max of 5 seconds for this request